“It Still Feels Like a Dream”: Beautiful Woman Celebrates Her Graduation

A beautiful accounting graduate certainly dazzled Mzansi, just bagging her National Higher Certificate and National Diploma in the field

The amazing woman has encouraged others just like her to trust the process and never, ever give up on their dreams

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section and wished the professional well on her way to success

A stunning local woman is definitely serving #educationgoals, finally bagging her higher certificate in Accountancy and her National Diploma in Accounting.

The intelligent young woman reminds others to #TrustTheProcess

The brainy beauty's story was shared on popular student forum, Varsity World. Heading online to share the exciting news, Nosipho Modirwa has reminded others just like her to never give up on their dreams.

"It still feels like a dream, as I held my precious qualifications, wearing that glorious gown, those priceless moments...

"I successfully completed my National Higher Certificate in Accountancy and National Diploma in Accounting at Tshwane University of Technology #graduate #Trust the Process #never give up on your dreams," she captioned the touching post.

Mzansi sends the excited young woman many congratulatory messages

Bayabonga Ntombela said:

"GOD IS GREAT ALL THE TIME. CONGRATULATIONS"

Sine Noxolo Ndabeni said:

"Congratulations Spakes"

Njabulo Innocent Gabela said:

"Congratulations Mam, you deserve it"

Lerato Molefe said:

"Well done sisi"

Another young graduate inspiring Mzansi as the first in her family with a degree

In more on Mzansi's graduates, Briefly News previously reported that Beatrice Moteoli is one young woman who has risen up above all odds and made both herself and her family super proud after she recently became the only member of the family to graduate and secure herself a tertiary education.

Moteoli says that most of her motivation came from the support of her family and friends, who always pushed her. According to the young woman, she could not have achieved this milestone if they did not believe in her.

"Their belief kept me going"

"My family is an important part of my life and their belief in me makes me want to prove to myself that I can do anything and that everything is possible."

Responding to a question about what graduation means to her and her family, Moteoli had this to say:

"Graduation to me and my family means the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. It's time for me to take responsibility for all that life has created for me."

Words of a wise graduate

When asked what advice she had for other young South Africans who have hopes of one day becoming graduates, Moteoli says that they should be relentless in their pursuit of reaching their goals:

“Don’t give up! Even if your goals seem unattainable, keep going and your tenacity will help you reach your dreams.”

Moteoli has a world of opportunities available through a graduate programme

While many South African hopefuls don't have much faith in the South African job market, things are looking up for Moteoli, who is currently doing an Engen graduate programme that is helping her gain all the necessary skills to equip her for a successful future.

