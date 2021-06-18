Haitian Woman Loves Xitsonga Music, Wows Mzansi with Her Xibelani Dance Moves

A woman all the way from the island of Haiti has shared her growing affection for Xitsonga music on her social media accounts

The young woman, @melafro_, often dresses in traditional xibelani attire and impressively breaks it down to some of her favourite local music

Naturally, Mzansi quickly fell in love with the talented youngster and took to the comments section to share their reactions

A Haitian woman has dazzled viewers here at home and all over the world with her deep love of Xitsonga culture. The avid TikTok user regularly shares short clips of herself dancing to Xitsonga music while dressed in a colourful xibelani skirt.

This Haitian woman can't get enough of Tsonga culture. Images: @melafro_/Instagram

The xibelani dancer

She's known as @melafro_ across various social media platforms. One look at her Instagram feed makes it clear that Melina has a rare affection for a culture she was not born into, but embraces whole-heartedly.

The young performer is often caught rocking the traditional skirts of Mzansi's own vibrant xibelani dancers. Dressed to impress, the Haitian superstar regularly breaks it down to the music of our people, with local artists like Sho Madjozi proving to have a big influence on her.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users quickly fell in love with the young dancer who embraces our local cultures. Check out some of the comments below:

rootsembassy said:

"Riddiiim!"

mapri_biyela said:

"Love the xibelani skirt"

steffmalko5 loved her good energy:

"I love her energy and the expression on her face she’s always smiling"

mosesmhelembe said:

"please come to South Africa"

fwea.go.jit felt encouraged by the post:

"I be loving this uplifting energy"

