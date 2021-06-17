Two pretty ladies of Korean descent have caused an uproar on the internet as they did justice to the Nigerian dance style, legwork

In the video that has gone viral, the ladies danced beautifully to the legwork instrumental, making synchronized moves

Social media users seemed impressed with their performance and heaped praises on them, some bemoaned their inability to master the dance move

Two ladies have earned the admiration of Nigerians following their perfect execution of the dance style legwork.

The ladies who appear to be dancers made impressive and creative leg movements as they danced with an instrumental of the dance style playing in the background.

Korean ladies execute legwork dance perfectly Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

In a supporting video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, they were joined on the scene by two guys who tried to mimic their moves but the ladies still outclassed the men.

Many Instagram users hailed the ladies performance just as some lamented not being able to know the dance style despite being Nigerians.

@sandrabenede lamented:

"N I’m here, yet to know ow to do these steps."

@nene_george wrote:

"Awesome. But we shouldn’t forget that music is a universal language."

@symply_promise commented:

"Leg work is sweet to watch but e no easy to learn."

@tosinandus_ said:

"They have to know how to dance it now, because we don almost become family members now (UAR and debt)."

Legwork

Legwork is a widely accepted Nigerian dance style that first appeared in Chinko Ekun's song Able God.

According to Filterfree, it is a dance style propounded by music artiste Zlatan Ibile and comes with different twists to it but all involve creative leg movements.

