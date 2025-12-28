A TikTok video of the festive season in Johannesburg made rounds on the socials

One clip was a hit as it showed what Montecasino looked like on Christmas Day

People shared divided thoughts on the number of people who flooded the shopping centre

A TikTok video of Christmas scenes at Montecasino went viral. The shopping mall looked like the place to be over Christmas.

Many people commented on the video Montecasino on Christmas. Most were divided over the complaints about the number of people in one place.

In a TikTok video, @shamit_gp shared how crowded Montecasino got over Christmas. Families filled the indoor shopping centre, and it looked like a crowded frenzy. Montecasino is a go-to for a unique shopping experience. The shopping centre is set up to look like Little Italy. Montecasino's Italian Village of Lights attracted a massive crowd on Christmas Day. The creator faced criticism for complaining about a big crowd and deleted the video.

Where to find Gauteng Christmas lights

Montecasino's Christmas lights attracted a large crowd thanks to its half a million LED lights and free entrance. The Tuscan village was turned into a Christmas lights promenade.

South Africans in Johannesburg for Christmas were treated to another annual light show at Melrose Arch on Christmas. Families came in droves for the festive lights at the Christmas market. Visitors could explore the lights while purchasing treats, including ice cream or stopping at restaurants which were open on Christmas Day. There were stalls with food around at fun fairs, such as spiral potato chip sticks and candy floss.

According to Joburg, the city has more venues with Christmas lights for residents to enjoy. Emperor Palace has a Christmas Village until 31 December 2025. The Joburg Zoo's festival of lights will be on display until 04 January 2026. Joburg Zoo's display includes entertainment and a craft night marker. Pretoria residents can enjoy Time Squarecasino Christmas lights. Moray Drive will also have bright lights on display for Bryantson residents.

South Africa stunned by Montecasino crowd

People thought the video by @littles_wander_gauteng of Montecasino over Christmas looked intense. Some slammed people complaining about the big crowd enjoying Christmas. Watch the video of the crowd below:

Triona Lackrajh was impressed by Montecasino's Christmas lights:

"Montecassino has the best display 🤩🤩🤩and I mean it."

user63465874042800 also vouched for the Christmas lights:

"ELEGANT I have been there."

pixiefairymama was also impressed with the lights:

"Such a beautiful display 😻"

Ajenica Gunkel gushed over the Christmas lights:

"Beautiful."

cale <3 added:

"So beautiful!!! 💕💕"

