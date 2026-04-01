A Johannesburg pothole that sat unfixed for over three years was finally repaired after a DA politician went for a swim in it on camera

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes after a comedian’s side-by-side photo comparison went massively viral on social media

The “KrokoZille” post pulled more than five thousand likes and hundreds of comments in just a matter of hours after it was posted

Briefly News spoke to Rory Petzer who shared some background behind the meme

Surely nobody told Helen Zille that swimming in a pothole could make her a meme. She put on a wetsuit, grabbed a snorkel, and jumped right in anyway. Then comedian Rory Petzer got hold of the footage, and the rest was history.

Mzansi comedian Rory Petzer with a microphone. Images: Rory Petzer: Comedian

Source: Facebook

On 31 March 2026, Petzer posted a side-by-side photo comparison on Facebook. One image showed a crocodile gliding calmly through a river, labelled “Krokodille.” The other showed Zille swimming through a Johannesburg pothole labelled “KrokoZille.” South Africans understood the joke without any further explanation needed.

A city drowning long before Zille arrived

Before the laughter, there was a street that had been flooded for years. Zille showed up on Balder Road in Douglasdale. Residents there had been reporting the same burst pipe problem to the City of Johannesburg for over three years. Every repair attempt eventually failed, and the water always came back again. Each time, the hole grew bigger, and the frustration grew louder.

Zille filmed herself wading in and attempting a casual backstroke in the murky water. She even dipped her head under, looking for fish, which only made it funnier. She called the flooded crater one of Johannesburg’s many public swimming facilities.

When politics meets punchlines

The swim immediately raised the continuous issue of service delivery. By the end of the day, City of Johannesburg crews had arrived and fixed the pipe. Residents were relieved but frustrated that it took a video to move three years of inaction forward.

Rory Petzer speaks to Briefly News

Rory Petzer told Briefly News that the viral Helen Zille post was born from a simple love of wordplay, with the punchline coming to him almost instantly.

"I thought, ‘what word could I use with Zille to make this funny?’, and then it hit me, Krokodille!" he said.

He added that as a content creator, he never knows what will go viral, but this one gained traction immediately. South Africans were drawn to the humour, and the timing proved perfect.

What truly made his day, however, was when Zille herself reposted the post on Instagram.

"The fact that Helen Zille found it funny told me she understood the humour and didn't take it personally at all," he said.

He believes comedy plays an important role in South African life. It helps people find light in dark times, and while he had no idea just how far the post would travel, he said he was simply glad it made people laugh.

See the Facebook post below:

South Africans love the joke

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Michelle Maistry commented:

“Please go to the naughty corner with immediate effect, Rory. Even though I was telepathically summoning you to make a Zille joke. 🤣🤟👌“

Angelique Horn said:

“South Africans are already flooding the internet with their sense of humour, it's Zillious. 👏😂“

Jasmine Wilkinson noted:

“Yoh! Elections imminent. Desperate times call for desperate measures! 😂“

Lebogang Shovhote said:

“Only in South Africa. 😂“

Maxwell Matodzi commented:

“Panyaza Lesufi should also come and bathe here, comrades. No more hotel bathroom. 🤝“

KayG Setuke wrote:

“The stunt actually worked! 😂 What size Speedo does cupcake wear? I'll go past the shops on the way to work and pick one up for our father, Cyril. I just wanna see something.”

Helen Zille swimming in the massive pothole. Image: CapeTalk

Source: Facebook

More articles involving Helen Zille

Briefly News previously reported that The City of Johannesburg reportedly dispatched repair machinery to Balder Road in Douglasdale after a long-standing water leak and pothole caused major community frustration.

previously reported that The City of Johannesburg reportedly dispatched repair machinery to Balder Road in Douglasdale after a long-standing water leak and pothole caused major community frustration. The Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, surprised South Africans when she vocalised her stance on illegal immigration.

Johannesburg's mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, swam in a pothole to highlight the city's infrastructure issues.

Source: Briefly News