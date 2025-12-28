Popular actors Rainy Nthangeni, Mamodibe Ramodibe, Sello Ramolahloane, Tshepo Matlala, and Khaya Mthembu have secured roles on Bhelas

Mzansi Magic has confirmed the upcoming comedy series, which will premiere in early 2026 on DSTV channel 161

Viewers of the new series recently commented on the teaser of the show on social media

Mzansi Magic reveals comedy series 'Bhelas'. Images: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic is introducing a new comedy series, Bhelas, which will make its debut on Monday, 5 January 2026, at 8 pm on DStv Channel 161.

The upcoming TV show will star The Wife actor Sello Ramolahloane, who currently stars on Netflix's popular series How to Ruin Love.

The show focuses on Thato, played by actor Obakeng Makube, who is a university dropout. Thato secretly dreams of becoming a world-class chef and hustles daily to make ends meet. Makube's character's family is unaware that he is no longer pursuing his law degree.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Christmas Eve that actors Tsepo Matlala and veteran actor Sello Ramolahloane have joined the comedy series.

"#YounginsShowmax Tsepo Matlala and veteran Bab’ Sello Ramolahloane in a new comedy series titled “Bhelas” coming to Mzansi Magic in Jan 2026, starting Mon at 20:00," he wrote.

What to know about Bhelas cast

The Bhelas cast includes actors Rainy Nthangeni, who plays the role of Amahle, Mamodibe Ramodibe, who portrays the character of Neo, and Sello Ramolahloane, who plays the character of Modisa.

Popular Youngins actor Tshepo Matlala plays the role of Zakhele, while former Gomora and Binnelanders star Khaya Mthembu portrays the character of Bra Ali, and Gago Pathoe as Mmamokgethi.

The comedy show is produced by Bhela Television Pty Ltd, a special partnership between Urban Brew and 2go2media.

Mzansi Magic shared a teaser for the upcoming show on its X account on 24 December 2025.

Sello Ramolahloane's popular TV show

The legendary actor Sello Ramolahloane is famously known for his role as Nkadimeng Mashabane in season 2 of SABC2's sitcom Majakathata Records.

Ramolahloane has also starred on MNet's cancelled soapie The Wild, SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam as Menacing man, and Ngempela.

Ramohloane recently scored a role on eTV's cancelled telenovela Smoke and Mirrors as Kabelo and Netflix's How to Ruin Love seasons one and two as Godfrey.

The veteran actor has also appeared in the third season of SABC3's popular telenovela The Estate as Ntate Moeketsi, and the third season of Showmax's drama series The Wife as Molefi.

The actor also starred on Netflix's popular crime series Justice Served season one as Bab' Maqoma.

Mzansi Magic confirms comedy series 'Bhelas'. Image: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

