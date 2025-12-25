A list ranking some of the most beautiful South African celebrities has gone viral on a TikTok user's page

Among the names are Pearl Thusi, Thuso Mbedu and Ayanda Thabethe; however, people kept mentioning their faves

The list was disputed by many people, who offered their suggestions about who should have been included and who should have been left out

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South African female celebrities have been the talk of the town following a list. Image: Zozitunzi, Mihlalii_, Minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

When they say beauty is subjective, they do not mean it! A list of the top 20 most beautiful South African media personalities has gone viral, dividing the nation.

Included on the list are Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madida, Pearl Thusi, Enhle Mbali, Thembi Seete and many others.

Some notable pageant queens and models include Zozibini Tunzi, Lalela Mswane, Rolene Strauss, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, and Shudufhadzo Musida.

Among the influencers and social media creators, there are some of the most recognisable faces online, including Mihlali Ndamase, Sarah Langa and Kefilwe Mabote. All of these ladies were grouped among their respective categories, with the influencers competing with each other and so on. Below is the full list on TikTok by user @Prettyhumans7:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What SA says about most beautiful list

Some users were up in arms, and although they love the ladies, they disputed the list and the order in which it appears. Many people questioned why they excluded Nomzamo Mbatha, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and Jessica Nkosi.

Karish argued:

"Boity can't be number 19 and Pearl number 1. Also the list is not complete without Jessica Nkosi."

With Love, K disagreed:

"Mind you, Lee Khuzwayo exists."

Lisha_Zwide asked:

"Where’s Lerato Nxumalo?"

Nqobie was confused:

"Mrs Mthombeni yena?"

MaShongwe reacted:

"A list without Linda Mtoba and Lee Khuzwayo ain’t a real list to me."

jay_gvd🇮🇱 said:

"Y'all sleeping on Buhle Samuels."

Malebo Serete asked:

"Gail Mabalane and Ursula Mariani, why are they not on the list?"

thuso shared:

"They forgot Gail Mabalane."

Zolamnika replied:

"You can never come up with a set general list of beautiful ladies ever, and think it's a true reflection, because, where's Ayakha Ntunja and Nomzamo Mbatha."

Lollo_M argued:

"Linda Mtoba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Jessica Nkosi, Claire Mawisa, Gail Mabalane. Ey man, the list is endless."

A🌟 responded:

"I'm not mad at this kodwa... Nomzamo Mbatha? Linda Mtoba? Liesl Laurie Mthombeni? Lee Khuzwayo? We're talking top 5 here, okay?"

leelove asked:

"Honestly, where is Lunathi Mampofu?"

Dee_2022 stated:

"Dizzy indeed, where’s Nomzamo Mbatha, Linda Mtoba and Jessica Nkosi. Or Gail Mabalane?"

The South African female celebs list excluded Nomzamo Mbatha and Liesl Laurie. Image: Liesllaurie, Nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Minnie responds to SIU drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) went on social media to announce that Minnie Dlamini had repaid the irregular payment she had received in 2016, amounting to R50,000.

The TV presenter was not pleased at how the SIU made the whole saga about her despite it involving several public figures. She came out guns blazing, with a statement calling out the SIU, and many people backed her.

The star's followers and fans felt her pain, apologising to her for the supposed illtreatment of her by the SIU.

Source: Briefly News