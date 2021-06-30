‘Hustlers Prayer’: 25K, A-Reece Smash Hit Releases on Friday

Pretoria rapper 25k has gotten fans excited ahead of the release of the latest single, Hustlers Prayer , off his upcoming album Pheli Makaveli

The Ghetto Angels rapper recruited the services of one of South Africa's biggest rap music names, A-Reece, in the new single produced by fellow-hip hop artist Zoocci Coke Dope

Hustlers Prayers is set to release on Friday, 2 July, with the artist stating that it will be made available on all digital streaming platforms

Rapper 25K is preparing to release his blazing new single, Hustlers Prayer, featuring one of the hottest Mzansi lyricists on the streets, A-Reece.

With fans' expectations at fever pitch for the official release of his album, Pheli Makaveli, 25K will on Friday, 2 July, part with yet another single from the project. It is curated by fellow-Mzansi rapper and producer, Zoocci Coke Dope.

Rapper 25K has announced the release date of his new single 'Hustlers Prayer' featuring A-Reece. Image: @thereal_25k/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The Ghetto Angels rapper was named Homecoming's Artist on the Rise in 2017 and has since made big strides to become one of the hottest spitters in the game in South Africa right now.

He posted the artwork and credited all the role players for the soon to be released single on Instagram with the caption:

"Coming Soon. Pre-Order available on all DSP's (digital streaming platforms). Link In Bio: @thereal_25k," and added, "I told my momma I’m running my race, she told me to focus, I love you lil' n*gga."

Industry peers and fans alike flooded 25k's comments section on the gram as they burst with high levels of excitement at the announcement.

"Zoocci can make crazy beats. I respect him and I wanna hear this one. F**k it's going to be facts on facts," said one follower.

"Don't drop the song, drop the album," added another one.

A follower who could not hide his anticipation wrote:

"Do you have [to] tease us though!!??"

With another saying:

"You have done [weel], this is what we have been waiting for."

