DMX's Private Funeral Cost Def Jam Records a Wild Half a Million

Def Jam, DMX's long-standing label, is said to have paid for the late rapper's private funeral.

According to TMZ, the company spent more than $35 000 (R495 768) on DMX's memorial service. Def Jam claimed responsibility for the bill received by X's family from Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in Yonkers, New York.

The crimson casket that was carried on the monster truck cost $7,450 (R105 527), according to paperwork. Expenses included the transfer of remains to the funeral home, embalming, flowers and a hearse.

DMX passed away back in April and tributes poured in for him on social media

After having a major heart attack the week before, DMX died on 9 April. At the moment of his terrible passing, Def Jam issued a statement according to Complex.

Exodus, DMX's first posthumous album, was released last month. Exodus, which featured a line-up of A-list musicians like as The Lox, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys and Moneybagg Yo sold 28 000 to 32 000 copies in its first week.

Fans are still sending their kind regards to DMX's family after the rapper's untimely passing.

Chris Brown is in trouble after snatching a woman's weave off her head

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown is in hot water again after an alleged altercation with a woman. It looks like the trouble never ends for American singer Chris Brown.

A report on social media stated that he might be in hot water after he allegedly had an altercation with a woman, snatching her weave off her head. The report read:

"Chris Brown was named as a suspect in a battery investigation. Woman claims he smacked her weave off."

Chris Brown has been in trouble in the past for being abusive towards women, his ex-girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran have both spoken about how he has a violent nature at times. Once again, the singer is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

