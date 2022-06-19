The price of petrol is a serious issue in South Africa with motorists buckling under the pressure of the high cost of living

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that a price hike will hit motorists soon and potentially push the price of petrol close to R27 a litre

The AA said that a review of the petrol price structure is necessary and should not be the government's responsibility alone

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said that South Africans need to brace for another petrol price hike which could see motorists paying close to R27 per litre of petrol.

The AA has urged the government to review the petrol price structure as residents buckle under the pressure of unsustainable fuel prices.

South Africans have been told to brace for a R2 price hike. Photo credit: oto xunghe/Flickr

In a statement, the AA said that fuel adjustments should not only rest with the government but would also involve the private sector and civil organisations.

Fuel levy

The Western Cape government lobbied the National Minister for Transport Fikile Mbalula to show leadership and take action in the face of rising fuel costs.

Western Cape Minister of Mobility Daylin Mitchell said that the most vulnerable people in society would be hit the hardest by the rising cost of living according to SABC News.

Factors affecting the fuel price

The fluctuating price of fuel in South Africa is determined by the international price of crude oil and the exchange rate between the South African Rand and the American dollar.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in reduced output from Russia which has driven up the price of crude oil internationally.

Currently, a barrel of oil is trading at over $120 (R1920) which is well below the historic 2008 level of $147 (R2350) a barrel. Adjusted for inflation, a barrel of oil at that price today would sell for over $200 (R3200) according to The Conversation.

