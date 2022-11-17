Everything to know about CAPS document Intermediate Phase 2022

The Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) has been around for many years. It aims to improve teaching and learning and the skills and knowledge of many students all over South Africa. The CAPS document Intermediate Phase gives detailed guidance for teachers on what they should teach and how to assess.

CAPS programme was developed and published by the Department of Basic Education in South Africa to better the quality of education in the country.



What is CAPS? The National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement is a single, comprehensive, and concise document. The CAPS Intermediate Phase document has replaced the Subject and Learning Area Statements, Learning Programme Guidelines and Subject Assessment Guidelines for all the subjects listed in the National Curriculum Statement Grades R-12.

What is the main information in the CAPS document?

The National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement covers all the twelve grades in the South African schooling system and all subjects offered by schools. This programme was developed and published by the Department of Basic Education in South Africa to better the quality of education in the country.

CAPS also gives teachers detailed guidelines of what to teach and assesses on a grade–by–grade and subject-by-subject basis. The main aim of CAPS is to lessen the administrative burden on teachers and ensure consistency and guidance for teachers when teaching.

What does the CAPS document consist of?

CAPS represents a policy statement for learning and teaching in South African schools and comprises the following:

The policy document standardises the framework's recording and reporting processes for Grades R – 12.

The number of subjects to be offered by learners in each grade and the promotion requirements to be obtained.

CAPS for each approved school.

CAPS aims to improve teaching and learning and the skills and knowledge of many students all over South Africa.



Intermediate Phase CAPS document

The National Curriculum Statement Grades R-12 stipulates policy on curriculum and assessment in the schooling sector. To improve implementation, the National Curriculum statement was amended. Through the amendments, a single comprehensive Curriculum and Assessment Policy document was developed for each subject to replace Learning Programme Guidelines, Subject Statements and Subject Assessment Guidelines in Grades R-12.

What is the ATP in teaching?

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) released its Annual Teaching Plan 2022 Intermediate Phase to guide teachers on what needs to be covered in the school year. For the past two years, these ATPs have been revised to include less content coverage due to the reduced teaching time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and school closures.

What are the four sections of the CAPS document?

The South African school system is divided into four phases:

Foundation phase

Intermediate phase

Senior phase

FET

What is the intermediate phase?

It is from Grade 4 to Grade 6. In this phase, more technical and academic skills are the focus. Students in this phase are required to choose from a variety of subjects. Foundation and Intermediate phases roughly translate to primary school, while the Senior and FET phases are high schools.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) is a relatively new offering for young learners before they enter official schooling in the Foundation phase.

The main aim of CAPS is to lessen the administrative burden on teachers and ensure consistency and guidance for teachers when teaching.



Intermediate Phase subjects

Mathematics

Life skills

Social sciences

Life skills

At least one home language, either English or Afrikaans

A second language could be Afrikaans, English, or a mother tongue language such as isiXhosa or isiZulu.

Natural Sciences and Technology.

Intermediate Phase Teaching

An Intermediate Phase teacher is responsible for teaching grade 4 to 6 learners. Teachers are not expected to teach all subjects in this phase, unlike in the Foundation Phase. Also, Intermediate Phase teachers will be expected to participate in extramural or sporting activities.

Types of assessment in the Intermediate Phase

Written recording.

Oral discussions.

Practical demonstrations.

Observation by the teacher.

What is the time allocation for Life Skills in the Intermediate Phase?

Teaching Life Skills in the Intermediate Phase aims to help teachers nurture learners whose self-esteem is matched by strong interpersonal skills and who can negotiate cultural diversity and practise a healthy lifestyle. It is allocated 2 hours.

The CAPS Intermediate Phase gives detailed guidance for teachers on what they should teach and how to assess.



Aim of teaching the CAPS curriculum

Help learners identify and solve problems using critical and creative thinking.

Collect, analyse, organise and critically evaluate information.

Work effectively as individuals.

Use science and technology effectively and critically.

Organise and manage themselves and their activities responsibly and effectively.

Equip learners with the knowledge, skills and values necessary for self-fulfilment.

Provide employers with a sufficient profile of a learner's competencies.

Provide access to higher education.

What are the four cognitive levels of CAPS?

Apart from the different mathematics areas, the CAPS (DBE, 2012, p. 296) also describe four cognitive levels at which assessment has to be conducted. These levels are:

Knowledge (25%)

Routine procedures (45%)

Complex procedures (20%)

Problem-solving (10%)

Why was the CAPS document introduced?

Having been introduced in 2012, CAPS was intended to enlighten teachers about what they should teach in class and how they should assess learners.

Above is everything to know about the CAPS Intermediate Phase 2022 and its documents. The CAPS curriculum aims to ensure that children acquire and apply knowledge and skills in ways that are meaningful to their own lives. In this regard, the curriculum promotes knowledge of local contents while being sensitive to global imperatives.

