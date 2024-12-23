A lady on TikTok made South Africans aware of America’s political climate and how Elon Musk might be kicked out

President-elect Donald Trump caused quite a stir during the process of signing a new bill and upset many US citizens

People from Mzansi made it clear how they felt about the CEO of Tesla returning to the motherland after living abroad for decades

South Africans tried to claim Elon Musk as one of their global treasures but were gutted when he failed to claim the country back.

In recent news, the billionaire got caught up in America’s politics after posting about a flawed bill.

Americans call for Elon Musk deportation

A South African lady went viral on TikTok after she explained why Elon Musk might be forced back to Mzansi. The billionaire had assessed a new federal bill by America and found it flawed.

People assumed that his comments were influenced by President-elect Donald Trump, who used his power to stop the bill from being signed. The Republicans and Democrats are to vote on a budget for the federal, or there'll be a government shut down.

Elon Musk ruffled feathers after tweeting up a storm and making American enemies. Social media users called for his deportation, while some investigated the legitimacy of his US citizenship.

Mzansi reacts to Elon Musk potentially deported by President Joe Biden

South Africans were not too happy to hear the news of Elon Musk returning to South Africa after decades of living abroad. Social media users shared their thoughts:

@J trolled:

“Isn’t he their First Lady?”

@wompwomp.mp3 reminded the Americans:

“As if they weren't praising him as a tech darling and gave him the power and platform he has.”

@TK🦍 pointed out:

“When he's the richest man in the world, he's American; when he's a politician, he's African.”

@Hope Writes🍉📚🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 urged:

“They must trace his lineage back to whichever part of Europe his forebears come from and press send.”

@. Stated:

“We have bigger problems. Bread is 22 and a loaf, and there are only 18 slices.”

@nonkululekonative chuckled:

“Remember when they said he is an American citizen and doesn't even claim South Africa like that? Well.”

@Real Leen wrote:

“Elon Musk’s parents also faked South African papers, which means he's not a South African.”

