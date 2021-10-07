Rapper Gigi Lamayne's love life has been of major public interest ever since peeps saw her looking for romance on Temptation Island SA

Gigi had followers interested when she alluded to being romantically involved with someone in a recent post that read, "You see, I'm trusting this guy"

She later expanded on her quest for romance, saying that she is searching for a man who is not in the entertainment biz and is in tune with his spirituality

Gigi Lamayne has hinted at the possibility of being in a relationship with an unnamed individual. While the rapper had followers guessing whether or not she could be in a relationship, Gigi made her post a tad bit more interesting, specifying the kind of man she would love to commit herself to.

The Slaap Tiger hitmaker took to Twitter to share that she is putting her faith in the person she is currently seeing and if that doesn't work out, then she gives up on her quest for love.

Just when followers thought the rapper was about to confirm that she is finally in a relationship, she tweeted the biggest thing she looks for in a romantic partner.

Earlier this year, dating reality show Temptation Island SA premiered on Showmax and Gigi's appearance left fans stunned. Lamayne made it clear that she is looking to find someone outside of her industry.

When interviewed by TimesLive, she said:

"Just because I don’t want to be chatting about the same thing around the table. I just wanted someone to challenge me, someone who lives a lifestyle completely different to my own. Previously I would date for the moment and be in the moment but I think I am slowly starting to understand how stability is super-important."

The publication further asked her about her thoughts on fans being shocked by her reality show debut and she said:

"My brand has always been about surprises. Just people never really know what I am going to do next."

One follow had a very direct recommendation for Gigi.

Gigi Lamayne is feeling content with her true self: “I’ve waited a long time”

Briefly News reports Lamayne is finally addressing all the questions she constantly gets asked about being a different person. Gigi is aware that she has changed but what stays true is that she has only grown into who she was meant to be.

The hitmaker shared a snap of herself on Instagram addressing the talk about her shift. In the caption, Gigi says she's changed a lot and to all the questions, she has one thing to say:

"I’m not trying to be anything but my real self. I’ve waited a long time for this moment"

TimesLive reports that Gigi has been scrutinised for her looks on many occasions and the celeb wrote the caption to address the difficulty of having to work through negativity and expectations while trying to grow into your true self.

