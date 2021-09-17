Gigi Lamayne has found a new sense of self-love and will not change who she is to meet the expectations of others

The rapper prides herself in her ability to wear many hats in life and having the experience to take on many roles

Gigi has one thing to say to those who claim she has changed is that she is only being who Gigi truly is

Lamayne is finally addressing all the questions she constantly gets asked about being a different person. Gigi is aware that she has changed but what stays true is that she has only grown into who she was meant to be.

Gigi Lamayne is loving where she is at in her life and is making sure everyone knows it. Image:@gigi_lamayne

The hitmaker shared a snap of herself on Instagram addressing the talk about her shift. In the caption, Gigi says she's changed a lot and to all the questions, she has one thing to say

"I’m not trying to be anything but my real self. I’ve waited a long time for this moment"

TimesLive reports that Gigi has been scrutinised for her looks on many occasions and the celeb wrote the caption to address the difficulty of having to work through negativity and expectations while trying to grow into your true self.

The media personality further wrote:

"I’m an academic who poses in lingerie, takes flights to Jamaica and raps like my life depends on it. Did I mention I do reality TV in my spare time ? I am number 1! The first of my kind! So with all the strides I’m making, come through! There’s lots of space on this flight."

The publication further reports that Gigi received advice from Refiloe Ramogase, the South African director of Urban Music at Universal Music, to encourage her to keep climbing to the top.

Lamayne wrote:

"@refiloer once told me to run a marathon and not a race. I’m still running baby…. And I’m not going anywhere !"

Followers are happy for Gigi and her honesty with herself as comments were flooded with words of encouragement.

@kimmbingo commented:

"I love it for you. The only person who can define Gigi is Gigi. Only you possess the right to navigate through who you are, your growth, and who you are meant to be. We are watching, and we applaud it. Applaud YOU! You're doing great mama, and you look incredible."

@authordenisecholton added:

"I believe every word you said keep changing, and evolving while we cover you with blessings and prayers"

Gigi Lamayne opens up about being told she’s ‘too dark’ to make it

Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne slammed the music industry for all the pain it has brought her. The rapper opened up about some of the cruel things that were said to her by industry peers as she navigated the music industry.

Taking to Twitter, Gigi revealed that she was once told that she was too dark and too ugly to make a success of herself. She posted:

“Imagine your career struggling because you are too dark to love.”

She went on to say:

“I’ve had to fight since I joined this industry. Your artists are worse though. They are traitors to the culture. I was apparently too dark and ugly to make it now people wanna smile? Why?”

