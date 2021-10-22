Cassper Nyovest's most recent guest on The Braai Show was his best friend of 20 years, entertainer Carpo

The besties have been on Mzansi's list of faves for many reasons, including their banter and contagious laughter

Their bromance has been trending on social media as peeps admire Cass and Carpo's loyalty to each other through the years

Cassper Nyovest has had his best friend Carpo right by his side long before he was a household name. The bromance between the two has survived fame, hardships and all the changes that come with life. After Carpo guest featured on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest, peeps couldn't help but admire the 20-year-long friendship.

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo had Mzansi admiring their friendship after an appearance on 'The Braai Show'. Image: @casspernyovest and @carpomore

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that in the most recent episode of Cassper's celeb interview show, viewers were introduced to the bromance of Cass and Carpo. Many were left in awe of the two-decade-long friendship as the besties shared a different side to their humorous bond.

Carpo and Cassper opened about the hardships that they pulled each other through over the years. Having lived together, the media personalities helped each other through depression and their tough upbringings.

When speaking about how much he appreciated Carpo and how far they both had come in life, Nyovest said:

"We were living together cause he was alone after losing both his parents. We used to sit on that couch and talk about all the great things we are going to do and how we are going to change the world through music. Dreaming big!"

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to gush over the bond that the besties have managed to build.

