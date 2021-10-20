Cassper Nyovest hosted his best friend on the latest episode of the popular entertainment show The Braai Show With Cass

The two friends had obvious chemistry on set and had viewers cracking up with their conversations

Social media users headed online to react to the show, however, ratings have not been great of late

This week on #TheBraaiShowWithCass, the musician hosted his BFF, Carpomore, on the popular entertainment show.

Cassper Nyovest and his best friend had people in stitches. Photo credit: @thebraaishow

Carpomore is an actor in Mzansi Magic's movie Machansa. The two had some real chemistry on set, resulting in people not being able to stop talking about the latest episode.

@SimthoBiyela:

"Carpo saying Cassper has been like a father to him that's really big I mean things guys have been friends for almost two decades, It really shows how strong and good their friendship is... Wow!! #TheBraaiShowWithCass."

@SimthoBiyela:

"I just saw Carpo's avi and I really don't know what to expect on today's episode."

@BarbieNgwana:

"The first time I saw Carpo he was tasting food at checkers MOA at the self-service counter he did not even ask for permission n the assistants were shocked. I love him oh n that video of him n a snake #TheBraaiShowWithCass"

'The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest' viewership numbers dropping, South Africa reacts

Earlier, Briefly News reported that The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest is without a doubt one of the most talked-about shows in the country, for various reasons. The latest reason why the show has been trending is that the numbers just don't seem to be adding up. The hype simply isn't matching the result.

The premiere episode of The Braai Show was widely anticipated considering Cassper took over from his sworn nemesis, AKA. That episode got so much attention and still received some mixed reactions, reports The South African.

Cassper Nyovest gets his lit crib ready for summer, star shows off massive pool

In similar news, Cassper Nyovest is getting his massive mansion ready for summer. The rapper-turned-businessman took to social media on Wednesday, 20 October to show off his huge swimming pool being cleaned by one of his employees.

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he'll be throwing epic parties at his crib to promote his adult beverage, Billiato. Taking to his official Instagram account, Mufasa captioned his post:

"Crib almost ready for the summer. I'm throwing the hottest @billiato1 parties all summer!!! #BilliatoSummer #BilliatoATasteOfWealth."

