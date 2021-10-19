Season 2 of The Braai Show was the talk of the town long before it even aired a single episode and nothing has changed since then

Peeps have been watching the show with a keen eye to see first-hand how new host Cassper Nyovest handles the show compared to AKA

Although the show has lived up to certain expectations, the numbers seem to be telling a different story as they keep getting lower

The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest is without a doubt one of the most talked-about shows in the country, for various reasons. The latest reason why the show has been trending is that the numbers just don't seem to be adding up. The hype simply isn't matching the result.

The premiere episode of The Braai Show was widely anticipated considering Cassper took over from his sworn nemesis, AKA. That episode got so much attention and still received some mixed reactions, reports The South African.

Weeks later and a few episodes down the line, entertainment blogger Phil Mphela took to Twitter to shed some light on the kind of numbers the show brings in. According to Mphela, the show has not managed to top its 2.2 million views from the first episode.

The viewership numbers to be declining and to rub some salt in the wound, the second season is yet to beat the 2.8 million viewers record set by AKA the first time around.

Tweeps made sure to share their thoughts on the reports about the numbers that the show has been bringing in.

Cassper Nyovest and Mihlali Ndamase giving SA Kim & Kanye vibes on ‘The Braai Show’

Briefly News reported Cassper Nyovest had a hottie as a guest on The Braai Show and peeps just could not help but notice the chemistry bubbling between them. Oooooh, Thembi gonna be mad!

Taking to social media to announce his next guest, Cass welcomed the stunning Mihlali Ndamase. Cassper referred to Mihlali as a "game-changer, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and overall dope human”.

Cassper shared three posts with him and Mihlali in them and the looks sis was giving Cass just cannot be ignored. Are you seeing what the rest of Mzansi saw?

Seeing the multiple posts, Cassper’s people could not help but let their guy know that something is cooking between him and Mihlali, whether he wants to admit it or not. Just because you have a bae, doesn’t mean sparks can’t fly when a fire babe enters the room.

Take a look at some of the saucy comments:

@koena_since_89 said:

“The way she looks at him...”

@mashstarr said:

“Cass and Mihlali give me Kim and Kanye before they got together.”

@iampoifetso said:

“Y'all energy together... Bet y'all both wish you was single, lol. La swanelana. Yerrrr... ❤️❤️❤️”

@siyx___ said:

“I can tell you now, Thobeka won't watch this one.”

