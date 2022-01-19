Saturnino de la Fuente Garcí, the world’s oldest man according to Guinness World Records, has passed away

The 112-year-old from Spain died only a few weeks before celebrating his 113th birthday which is in February

Garci, who is survived by seven daughters, previously said the key to living long is not hurting others

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Saturnino de la Fuente Garcí, the world's oldest man, has passed away. Garci, from Spain, died aged 112 years and 341 days.

Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, the world's oldest man is dead. Photos: Guinness World Record.

Source: UGC

He broke the record for the longest living man in September 2021

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Garci previously divulged the secret to his long life.

"Do not hurt anyone," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Garci, born on 11 February, 1909, was weeks away from his 113th birthday. He is survived by seven daughters, 14 grandkids and 22 great-grandchildren.

Shoemaker

Thanks to his short height, only 1.50 m, he avoided being enlisted into the 1936 Spanish Civil War and, instead, established a flourishing shoemaker business.

Garci worked as a shoemaker and made boots for the army, becoming a famous artisan in the area. When not making shoes, he played football and co-founded a local team.

To honour his 110th birthday, his teammates had paid homage to Garci and celebrated him as the club's oldest member.

Condolence messages

Netizens send their messages of condolence by writing:

Favour Pearl said:

“Rest in Perfect peace Papi. No hard feelings but of you come down to Africa, there are a lot of people older than that.”

Linda Robles wrote:

“RIP! Prayers for family.”

Jason Brody commented:

“It was a good run. May he rest in peace.”

Susan Sawe shared:

“If you think 112 is the oldest, you haven't been to Africa.”

I've been fortunate to see my dreams come true: 75-year-old Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

In other Guinness World Record-breaking news, Briefly News previously reported that age is nothing but a number and it definitely cannot stop one, celebrity or not, from achieving his/her dreams or in Dolly Parton's case, breaking or creating impressive new world records.

The Jolene singer ended 2021 on an outstanding note as more accolades were added to her already impressive music career. According to People, the 75-year-old American singer, and songwriter was awarded three new certificates in Nashville, Tennessee, by the Guinness World Records.

The singer received two new record titles for a song that has lasted most decades (7) and most No.1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, both for a female artist. For the third, Parton broke her own record for the most hits on the chart in general, with a total of 109 songs on the list.

Source: Briefly News