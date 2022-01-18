The late veteran actress would’ve turned a century-old yesterday, so the popular tech company set up a beautiful tribute in her honour

Fans noticed something wonderful happen when visiting the search engine on 17 January 2022 to search her name or any information related to her

Google celebrated the animal lover and performer with digital roses and a touching message that referenced her Golden Girls era for the big day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Betty White is known for her stellar acting performances in some hit TV shows and movies and her glorious long life. The actress, who passed away on new years eve would’ve turned 100 years old yesterday.

Betty White's wonderful life was acknowledged beautifully by Google on what would've been her birthday. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A friend to many people in Hollywood and an inspiration to all, whether young or old, Betty made a huge impact, so her passing was heartbreaking for most. As a result, Google made her date of birth a little sweeter for those who loved her with their digital display.

When searching Betty White’s name in the search engine yesterday, fans noticed a gorgeous cascade of roses floating down their scree. The flowers were accompanied by a message that read:

“Thank you for being a friend”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Both the roses and message referenced her iconic Golden Girls character, Rose Nylund. Hopefully, Betty could see the stunning effort from the tech company all the way from her heavenly resting place.

Betty White: Late actress spent final years in a home she didn’t fancy, spoke to stuffed animals Monday

Earlier, Briefly News reported that according to New York Post, Betty spent her final years in a home she did not fancy living in but was forced by circumstances. The legendary thespian, who died on Friday, December 31, lived in a West Los Angeles mansion with five bedrooms.

However, if it was up to her, Betty would have remained at her marital home in Carmel, California, built with her late husband, Allen Ludden. The two bought the land in 1978 and built their dream home but according to a source, Betty needed at-home care, which was more accessible in LA.

The source added that the Carmel home was the place she wanted to live and die in as she felt more comfortable there. Ludden, her third husband who also ended up being her final one, died in 1981 after battling stomach cancer.

Source: Briefly News