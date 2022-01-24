Facebook users answered a question about what caused the demise of their feelings for people they were once madly in love with

Locals shared all kinds of responses ranging from comedic to truly heartwrenching revelations that struck a nerve for others

Briefly News shared the question online and the post gained over 1 300 comments with more than 900 reactions

South African Facebook users shared their deepest secrets about their love lives but some were quite funny. Briefly News posed a question to readers about their past relationships and why they left them. The question read:

"What killed your feelings for someone that you were once madly in love with?"

With over 1 300 comments left under the post, it's quite an intriguing read for many to see what caused the ultimate end to some exciting love stories.

South Africans are sharing why they left relationships with the people they were once madly in love with. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the post below:

Some netizens shared funny responses

Buntu Mda Buntu Mda shared:

"Everyday she comes she opens my pots without bringing a single braai pack."

Preatchy Effort Dlamini said:

"She had that rough cough and I was expecting to see her spit it out but instead, she just rolled it over around her tongue thrice and guess what? She swallowed it and continued with the conversation. I died that day same time, and I'm glad I'm resting in peace now."

Ricardo Van Rensburg wrote:

"For me, it was her shadow instead of following her the thing followed me I can still feel it."

Other social media users broke hearts with their responses

Temošo Stimela Selala responded with:

"She found someone else & I loved her. I was desperate for her to love me so I started losing myself & constantly begging for her love till my heart dropped & that's when my feelings died."

Snethemba Matiwane commented:

"Got 3 women pregnant while were together."

Monicah J K Nahashon added:

"How do you forget your first love who divorce you after 10 years of marriage? I feel like I'm losing myself."

