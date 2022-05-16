Talented Man Wows People of Mzansi With Pics of a Lush Home That He Built: “Amazing Architectural Design”
- A talented Mzansi architect shows off a stunning home on social media that he had a hand in bringing to life
- Twitter user @Agz1lla was super humble when sharing pictures of the gorgeous home, claiming he tried
- The people of SA told him to take credit for the breath-taking home that he had created as it is nothing short of perfection
An extremely talented man built a home that dropped many jaws. Being humble about the gorgeous abode he had constructed, the man had many calling bluffs. You did good!
While we are not sure if this is the man’s home or if it was just a project that he worked on for a client, what we do know is that it is stunning.
Twitter user @Agz1lla shared a few pictures of the breathtaking technicoloured home. While dark blue, mustard and off white are not your conventional home colour, it is a combination worth pursing your lips and clapping over.
The talented architect was sarcastically humble about what he had created, captioning the post with:
“I tried ”
Peeps let the man know that he did a lot more than try, it is beautiful
Humble is always the best approach, however, when you know you did a thing, own it. People let the man know that this home is of dreams and he has every reason to be proud of it.
Take a look at some of the comments:
@bigb_maseka said:
“You can NOT say that after all the hard work. This is beautiful bro....o ska inyatsa”
@mrejamix said:
“Bro! This is super dope and inspirational ”
@abram_sunboy said:
“I think you are misquoting yourself my good sir, it's so beautiful classy and modern.”
@NandoGigaba said:
@Agz1lla said:
