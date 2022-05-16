A man took a stab at those living in sewers in Cape Town and got some serious shade from those who didn’t find it funny

TikTok user @e30sufyaan shared the clip, referring to the homeless people as “Ninja Turtles” on social media

Some found the reference on point, however, there were many who found it extremely offensive and heartbreaking

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man thought it was funny to see fires burning in sewers in Cape Town, however, not everyone found it as amusing. Poverty is a real crisis in South Africa and not something everyone takes lightly.

TikTok user @e30sufyaan left some shaking their heads when he laughed at people living in sewers. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With winter hitting Mzansi hard, some are having to make extraordinary plans to keep warm. Not everyone has the luxury of a roof over their heads and warm blankets.

TikTok user @e30sufyaan shared the clip online, referring to those living in sewers as “Ninja Turtles.” The clip shows fires burning in sewers on the side of the road as a car whizzes passed them… a hard reality.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The clip divides the people of Mzansi as not everyone found it funny

While one can see the comical reference to the Ninja Turtles, making a joke about someone’s socioeconomic struggle is not that funny. Some felt peeps needed to get a sense of humour while others felt those needed to get a heart.

Take a look at some of the mixed comments:

@MYK said:

“One day we're going to see satellite dishes on the pavement.”

@Zha said:

“It’s cold man, leave the people.”

@duckduck244 said:

“That's actually so sad, I can't imagine how hard it gets for them when it’s cold.”

@Dré Silver said:

“This is good time to mention how many homeless people in Cape Town drown due to flooding or getting trapped in underground systems.”

@Thishela said:

“Michael Angelo slicing pizza...”

Video of man lying on braai with burning coals to keep warm in winter leaves Mzansi with mixed feels

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a man taking a nap on top of a big braai with burning coals has left Mzansi peeps feeling some type of way. While it is a funny sight, at first, when you realise this is how the man keeps warm in winter, your heart sinks.

Winter is slowly creeping in and while most of us have a roof over our heads and warm blankies to combat the shivers, not all people are as blessed.

Instagram page @freshmenmag shared the clip to their page taking a comical approach to the situation by using it as proof that winter is about to thrust its wrath upon us.

Source: Briefly News