A man gave his woman R5k in crispy notes to spend on her online shopping and SA had some words with him

Twitter user @KingDon_za feels every man should be doing this for their bae on the monthly as it shows their love

The people of SA could not deal with the level of superficialness that this post put on relationships and love

Dishing R5k out in R100 notes, a man let his girlfriend know that she can go online shopping till her scrolling finger gets tired. Seeing this left the people of SA with mixed emotions.

It seems like getting money in the form of cash boquets, hidden in teddy bears or just stacked on your bed with a note, is what women are after these days. So, a man cashed out at the ATM to make his boo happy.

Twitter user @KingDon_za shared a snap of the pile of purple hundies and pink lions he left for his bae, claiming that if your man truly loves you, he’ll do the same. Boi set that bar HIGH!

“A man who loves you will do this for you every month ”

The people of Mzansi feel this is unnecessary, they’d like a vote to be taken

While the thought behind it was sweet, putting this kind of pressure on other men, is not! Not everyone has this type of cash flow and that does not mean that they are not loyal and committed partners. Societal pressure is turning relationships into financial transactions, and it is a lot to deal with.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LekoloaneManam1 said:

“But that is my whole salary and where does that leave me as a man?”

@DMgangana said:

“Nowadays relationships are all about money that scares me.”

@tumi_west said:

@Dominic27i said:

