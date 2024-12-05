Stellenbosch FC defender Fawaaz Basadien remains a target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns despite the club acquiring Asekho Tiwani at the start of the season

The 27-year-old left-back is seen as the best player in his position, and Sundowns are keen to add the player to their squad

Local football fans voiced their disagreement with the move on social media, saying Sundowns already has options in Basadien's position

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly keen to add Fawaaz Basadien to their ranks and could make a bid for the Stellenbosch FC star in January 2025.

The 27-year-old Stellies defender is considered the best left-back in the PSL, and Sundowns feel that he could provide star quality in a position where they already have several options.

After impressive displays at Stellenbosch FC and Bafana Bafana, Fawaaz Basadien is a target for Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Fawaazbas.

Source: Instagram

Masandawana signed left-back Asekho Tiwani at the start of the season but are reportedly keen to reunite Basadien with former Stellies teammate Iqraam Rayners in Pretoria.

Fawaaz Basadien is high-valued at Stellenbosch FC

Basadien is a target for Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellies, the Winelands club would not be willing to offload Basadien to Masandawana, while the player remains a target for Kaizer Chiefs.

The source said:

"He is one of the best players in the PSL and the club has received constant interest for his services. Kaizer Chiefs tried to lure him away from Stellies at the start of the season, and unsurprisingly, Sundowns are also now interested. Not only has he been a key player for Stellies, but he has also proven to be a star for Bafana Bafana, so it will be hard to see him leave."

Fans are against Sundowns' interest in Basadien

Local football fans said on social media that Sundowns' interest in Basadien is unnecessary as the PSL champions already have several options at left-back.

Refilwe Patrick is against the move:

"My team, Sundown,s should be banned from signing players for two seasons. You can't have five left-backs in the team. It's killing talent and the national team."

Lungile Mokakane says the move is unnecessary:

"Already they have four left backs on their books. Why go for Basadien? Tiwani/Mashego/Modiba and Lunga is there.”

Lihle Ndindwa made a suggestion:

"Give them Mashego and some change."

Buthelezi Luclay Siyah is afan:

"Best left back in Betway Premier League."

Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba says Sundowns needs Basadien:

"Modiba is failing us in that position. And it's clear that Manqoba doesn't trust that Tiwani boy."

Stellenbosch FC unveil new signing

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC has finally announced the signing of Nigerian international Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill as a new player.

Stellenbosch agreed to terms with the player at the start of the season, but external complications prevented the club from officially unveiling the player.

