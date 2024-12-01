Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of Super Eagles defender Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill on a free transfer

The former Kwara United star last played for Nigerian Professional Football League Rivers United where he won the league title

The Premier Soccer League giants also unveiled the Nigerian international's jersey number and when he could make his debut

Premier Soccer League giants Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill on a free transfer.

The Stellies are desperate for a right back since they lost Deano van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates in the summer transfer window.

Godswill had a fantastic spell with Nigerian Professional Football League side Rivers United, helping them to win the league title five seasons ago.

Nigerian international Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill has joined Stellenbosch FC on a free transfer after leaving Nigerian Professional Football League side Rivers United.

Stellenbosch FC sign Super Eagles star

Stellenbosch released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Godswill on a free transfer.

"Stellenbosch Football Club is pleased to announce that the club has signed Nigerian defender Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill as a free agent," the club stated.

"Godswill most recently played for Nigerian Premier League side Rivers United, where he made more than 160 appearances across all competitions and helped the club win its first-ever top-flight league title during the 2021-22 season."

The Maroons also confirmed the jersey number the Super Eagles defender will wear at the club and when he may make his debut.

"Godswill will wear the No. 16 jersey for Stellenbosch FC and could be in line to make his debut for the club as early as next month," the PSL giants added.

The former Rivers United defender's move to the Stellies now gives him a chance to return to the Super Eagles squad after last featuring for his country at the 2022 African Nations Championship in Algeria.

