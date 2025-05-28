Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be undecided about Sipho Mbule’s future as they plan for the upcoming 2025–26 season after retaining the Betway Premiership this season

The Bafana Bafana midfielder spent the 2024–25 season on loan at Sekhukhune United but he won’t be signed permanently by the Limpopo side due to alleged off-field issues

The South African international's agent, Mike Makaab, gave insights about the contract his client has with the Premier Soccer League giants and what they club need before the end of May, 2025

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly at a crossroads over Sipho Mbule's future at the club, as they are already making plans for next season.

The South African international was loaned out to Sekhukhune United at the start of the 2024–25 season and spent the whole campaign at the Limpopo side, which made him miss out on winning the Betway Premiership with the Pretoria giants.

According to reports, Sekhukhune are not interested in making Mbule's loan move permanent and thus sent him back to his parent club, Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana star joined the Brazilians from SuperSport United in the summer of 2022 and signed a three-year contract, and he's one of the highest paid players in the Premier League Soccer.

The 27-year-old featured in 51 matches for Masandawana, scoring three goals and registering just one assist.

While playing for Sekhukhune United, he racked up 17 appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists in all competitions, but his alleged off-field issues didn't convince Babina Noko to sign him permanently.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sundowns face tough decision on Mbule's future

Mbule's agent, Mike Makaab, in an interview with Simtho Dladla on Gagasi FM, confirmed that Sundowns have till the end of May to decide on the Bafana Bafana midfielder's future.

The Betway Premiership champions can exercise the option they have on the player's contract this May, but if not, he becomes a free agent.

Sipho Mbule's agent, Mike Makaab gives update on the Bafana Bafana star's future at Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: SekhukhuneFc

Source: Twitter

“Mamelodi Sundowns have until the end of May to exercise their option. If they choose not to, Sipho will become a free agent, and we will explore various opportunities for him,” Makaab told iDiski Times.

“I’m not worried—he’s a talented player. Yes, he has faced some challenges, but there’s no need to avoid that fact. I’m confident he will give his best moving forward.

“He does have an option. If Sundowns decide to activate it, then we’ll consider other ways to facilitate a move if both the club and player choose not to continue together.

“It’s never an easy process, as we've experienced before. We will approach this carefully, weigh all the possibilities, and hopefully guide and support Sipho in making the best decision for his future,” Makaab concluded.

Sundowns to terminate R45m signing

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have reached an agreement with their expensive signing over the termination of his contract this summer.

The Pretoria giants reportedly paid R45 million to secure the player's signature in 2024, but he was loaned out shortly after struggling to impress the coaching staff with his performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News