The veteran midfielder has pulled out of the Harambee Stars’ upcoming international friendlies against Chad due to personal commitments in the UK

Wanyama’s absence is a major blow for the newly appointed South African coach, who was banking on the experienced player to anchor his midfield

Gor Mahia’s rising star Austine Odhiambo has been drafted in to replace Wanyama, offering him a chance to prove himself on the international stage

Benni McCarthy’s preparations for Kenya’s international friendlies have taken a significant hit after veteran midfielder Victor Wanyama withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons.

The Harambee Stars are set to face Chad in back-to-back friendlies scheduled for 7 and 10 June 2025 in Morocco. McCarthy, who recently took the reins as Kenya’s head coach, had hoped to rely on the experience and leadership of Wanyama, who made headlines with his decision to return to international football.

Wanyama’s return short-lived

Wanyama, 33, had earlier retired from international duty but was lured back by the South African tactician. In public statements, the former Tottenham Hotspur and CF Montréal player praised McCarthy’s leadership and vision, which reportedly played a major role in his short-lived comeback.

However, just days after being named in the provisional squad, the Kenya Football Federation announced that Wanyama would not be available for the two fixtures, citing "personal commitments in the UK" as the official reason for his absence.

Opportunity knocks for Odhiambo

With Wanyama ruled out, Gor Mahia’s Austine Odhiambo has been handed a national team call-up as his replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed on the domestic scene and will now have an opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage.

Odhiambo’s inclusion not only signals McCarthy’s intent to infuse youth into his setup but also presents a pivotal moment for the player to stake a long-term claim in the national team.

McCarthy’s rebuilding challenge

The absence of Wanyama will test McCarthy’s depth options as he continues shaping a competitive Kenyan side. The former Bafana Bafana striker is in the early stages of his international managerial career and is tasked with blending veterans and emerging talent ahead of Kenya’s 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

While Wanyama’s experience will be missed, McCarthy is known for his adaptability and may use these friendlies as a testing ground for alternative combinations in midfield.

Kenya fans will now look to see how McCarthy’s tactical nous unfolds without one of his key generals in the heart of the pitch.

