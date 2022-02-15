A video of a black mamba lodged within the compartment of the vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media

The captivating clip was shared by @lexhollmann on TikTok recently and shows two snake rescuers working together to safely remove the snake

A group of fascinated bystanders could not help but stare in astonishment at the unique moment

South Africans could not help but marvel at the spectacle of two snake rescuers working meticulously to remove a sneaky black mamba that had managed to find its way into the engine of a car.

Two brave snake rescuers worked together to safely remove a snake from a car engine. Image: @lexhollmann

A video of the brave rescue was shared by @lexhollmann on TikTok recently and sees two men work together to remove the large snake lodged within the compartment of the vehicle.

It proves quite the mission but they eventually get it out and place it into a sealable container all while being observed by an anxious crowd of bystanders.

Online users reacted to the impressive rescue on the post:

Nesbert Mutepfa commented:

“Imagine if the owner had driven to a service station and asked the petrol attendant to check water and oil, all of a sudden it strikes the attendant.”

user8819844746765 wrote:

“Inyoka yomuntu le (this is someone’s snake).”

user1810881451698 reacted:

“Start the car and cut it in half.”

Zoe said:

“Abelungu siyabadinga serious.”

user4055326488354 responded:

“Just start the car... engine heat will do wonders.”

Davis Mmethi Maluleka replied:

“Results of going to the village on the festive season.”

VMX:

“When your tree-hugging mechanic repairs by using an all-natural eco-not-so-friendly timing belt.”

Massive 2.3m black mamba chills behind couch in KZN home

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that another black mamba slithered its way into a KZN home recently but thankfully snake rescuer Nick Evans was available to save the day. He received the call about the unannounced visitor on Boxing Day, Sunday, 26 December.

Evans shared that a lady had been relaxing while sitting on a chair, with her feet up when suddenly, a large snake slithered out behind the couch that her feet had been on.

“Somehow, she didn't fall over backward. I'd expect most people would. I raced over, and thankfully, the snake had stayed behind the couch and made for a quick and easy catch. About a 2.3m specimen,” he said.

In his Facebook post, Evans said the domestic worker in the home had unknowingly been cleaning around the couch a short while before the snake was seen.

