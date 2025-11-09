The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has come to the defence of suspended police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

The Patriotic Alliance leader addressed a picture of his PA deputy president, Kenny Kunene, and General Sibiya

South Africans on social media had mixed reactions to what the minister said about Sibiya

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie addressed a photo of Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene alongside suspended national police commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

What did McKenzie say?

The PA leader said that certain individuals had tried everything to destroy them. McKenzie said that people are calling them gangsters. He stated that General Sibiya worked with them in the City of Johannesburg. This followed the emergence of a photo online showing Kenny Kunene and General Sibiya together.

McKenzie noted that people were calling Sibiya a gangster and said that he is not aware of that. The minister explained that he worked with General Sibiya on the case of Joslin Smith. He slammed the DA for saying that they were wrong about them and that the PA was busy on the ground while people were speaking badly about them.

General Sibiya has come under fire after his name was mentioned during a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of political interference and collaborating with criminals, allegations that prompted the establishment of the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what the minister said.

@NevondoRi said:

"When you start to brand people like Sibiya as a gangster, that’s where we lose the plot because in South Africa we want villains so bad."

@glendlamini said:

"What makes you so invested in this matter of Sibiya? You could have worked with him on that Joslin matter but that does not suddenly cleanse Sibiya of all allegations levelled against him. It is becoming clearer that Kenny lied about not knowing Molefe."

@skeem_mabuza said:

"He also said the same thing about Kenny Kunene after he was found at Molefe’s house, despite all the evidence and witnesses."

@MabenaRobs said:

"The more they defend, the more the evidence comes out. Question was Kenny an MMC when Sibiya was working there if not than they must produce which work they were working."

@TshepoUnplugged said:

"They will do anything to maintain the status quo. If they are not gangsters why are they always photographed with them or found in their houses, not just once but a number of times. Anyone who believes this should have their head checked, these people are compromised."

@TheRock47868403 said:

"If only we could reverse our votes. But we've learned our lesson."

@BettyMzindle said:

"Criminals are protecting each other, we are tired of them selling drugs to our children for them to be rich. I have not seen such cruelty, our generals and all the SAPS member who has South Africans at heart please rescue us from these cartels, you are our last hope."

