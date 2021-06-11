- A police officer in Massachusetts lost his life after jumping into a pond to save a drowning boy on Friday, June 4

- Emmanuel Familia, 38, was one of the five police officers that responded to multiple distress calls concerning three drowning boys

- Two of the boys were rescued while Familia and the third boy did not make it; the officer has been laid to rest

Emmanuel Familia, a police officer in Massachusetts, United States, has lost his life after jumping into a pond to save a boy from drowning.

According to @foxnews on Instagram, the 38-year-old policeman was one of the five officers that jumped into the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester to save three teenagers on Friday, June 4.

Emmanuel Familia has been laid to rest. Photo credit: WCVB

The report has it that the police received multiple calls that people were drowning in the pond and when the officers arrived, they found the teens trying to stay afloat.

Officers were able to rescue two teens out of the three. Familia and the third teen did not make it.

Familia is laid to rest

The fallen hero has been laid to rest. According to WCVB, about 10,000 police officers from around the country gathered during his funeral.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; two children, 17-year-old Jayla and 13-year-old Jovan; and his parents.

Familia's brother, Elvin, said the deceased police officer was a man who loved his family more than anything in the world.

Many react to the hero's death

"A true hero. Sacrificed his life in an attempt to save a strangers. May he Rest In Peace."

"A true hero. Sacrificed his life in an attempt to save a strangers. May he Rest In Peace."

@jggggoris

"R.I.P sir. I hope people start appreciating what these officers put on the line every day."

@nancyrasmussendegenstein

"Oh so sorry your reward awaits you. Well done you good and faithful servant. Rest well. Prays for all concerned."

@santa_barbara_suzanne

"So heartbreaking. You probably won’t hear about that on main stream media."

