A South African woman shared details about the holiday that she took all the way to Egypt

The woman who travelled to Northern Africa broke down all the expenses and experiences that she enjoyed while visiting the country

People commented on the video that the woman shared about her recent travels to North Africa

One lady impressed people with her adventurous spirit. The woman shared a post letting people know that she recently travelled to Egypt by herself.

A TikTok video of a woman's expenses for her holiday in Egypt amazed many people. Image: @lifewithmpilo

Online users were in awe of the woman who showed that she had a fantastic time in Egypt. People commented on the video, raving about her amazing travels.

In a TikTok video by @lifewithmpilo, the woman showed people that travelling to Egypt was worth it. She travelled across the North African country for two weeks, and her accommodation for the entire time cost her a total of R14,700. It was enough to cover her accommodation in four cities in Egypt. Transport cost her a total of R2,200, including a bus, train. and a flight for R900. For two weeks, she spent only 1,820 on food. The woman did tours, which cost her R2,900. She went to the museum, and the entrance tickets cost her R2,100, and she went diving and paid R470. She spent R1,000 on souvenirs while on her trip. In total, the woman spent R26,500 exploring Egypt.

The South African woman shared her Egyptian experiences on TikTok. Image: Alex Azabache

South Africa impressed by women's solo travel to Egypt

Many women commented on the post by @lifewithmpilo, saying they were inspired to travel like her. People admired the lady for spending her money wisely and gaining so much experience in the world.

Ikuu Inuu exclaimed:

"Yooo! Egypt was the best! But we did a 2.5 week travel plan so that we could go to Egypt, Saudi and Qatar. Seeing the pyramids was amazing, but BEING INSIDE? Life changing."

Mo Mphuting enjoyed the woman's TikTok:

"What a beautiful breakdown of your itinerary 👌👌"

NicholasC90 said:

"I know I don't have R27k, but that sounds absolutely affordable."

Chizcurl gushed over the content creator:

"You are amazing, thanks for sharing. Now I can have something to work with as I plan for my visit 💅"

LeeTheBakerCEO begged to travel with @lifewithmpilo:

"Next time take me with 😅, I want to travel with people that know these things 😍 "

Amukelani Prince Moh admitted:

"Esh Mina, I'm just scared yohh I really need someone to hold my hand yohh!"

Imisebenzi Emihle said:

"I basically need to be homeless, foodless, transportless, entertainmentless, familydutyless, for just one month, and I can afford this😔😔"

Kareem said:

"Places like Egypt deserve solo trips because some people don't value history, they think everything is about vibes😏"

Toasted Pecan remarked:

"May your bank balance always be 💯 for sharing this!"

