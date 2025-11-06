A woman posted a TikTok video of her travels across continents for her girlfriend

The young lady impressed many people with the effort she put into being with her girlfriend

Online users were raving over the detailed vlog the woman shared of her flight from the USA

A TikTok video of a woman from the USA travelling to South Africa for love. The lady impressed people with her devotion to her South African girlfriend.

A TikTok video of an American woman flying to South Africa for her girlfriend moved Mzansi. Image: @haleyandalexa / @_alexaroseee

Source: TikTok

The video of the American heading to South Africa amassed thousands of likes. Many flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the young couple.

In a TikTok video, a woman, Alex, shared that she was travelling to South Africa to visit her girlfriend, Haley. Alex's parents dropped her off at the airport, and her mom shed a tear. First, the young lady boarded a flight to Atlanta for a connecting 14-hour flight to Cape Town.

During the flight, she showed that her mother packed her home-cooked food because her daughter is intolerant to most food on planes. The vlog ended with the lady freshening up before landing in Cape Town.

The American and South African couple share video of their joint TikTok account. Image: @haleyandalexa

Source: TikTok

South Africa welcomes American to Mzansi

Many people wrote that the young lady @_alexaroseee was sweet for travelling the world to see her girlfriend. Haley and Alex have been in a long-distance relationship. They started a TikTok couple's page together and introduced themselves as an inter ethnic couple between a South African and an American. Others shared that they wished they could find the same type of romantic love. Watch the video of the American travelling to Mzansi below:

hadoe was excited about the couple:

"Let me follow you because I'm invested 🥰 wanna see how this love blossom 🌸"

TooCool gushed over the lady's girlfriend:

"She got herself a fine one🙆🔥🔥"

Cindy moote envied the lady's freedom with her parents:

"It will never work too far, my parents would never smh."

theAriesgawdess admired the young woman's bae:

"Even me, I want a baddie gf😩"

Lexxi was eager to see the TikTokker's love life:

"Girl you so pretty...need a part two, none the less we would love a story time!"

Narh💯🌹related to the lady travelling for love:

"What's killing me is that I travel the same hours to see my girl, and guess what, we're both in South Africa😭😭"

Mr.Perry gushed:

"Welcome to the happiest country."

Ms Shayshay. said:

"When I have a lot of money, I’m dating a fine babe too."

AMY24 remarked:

"I love that you said Cape Town instead of Africa🔥"

