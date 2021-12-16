Whenever one is in the public limelight, their fans are always eager to know the kind of life these people live, where they started in life, and other exciting things. The situation is not different for one Melody Holt. You might be wondering, who is Melody Holt? She is a celebrated American TV personality, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur. Is she married? What is her net worth? Get this and much more here!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She is renowned for being cast on OWN's newest unscripted series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville Photo: @Holt

Source: Instagram

How old is Melody Holt? The American celebrity was born in November 1985. Therefore, Melody Holt's age is 36 years as of 2021. She is renowned for being cast on OWN's newest unscripted series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, with Martell Holt. Is Melody still married? Read more here to find out!

Profiles

Full Names: Melody S. Holt

Melody S. Holt Gender : Female

: Female Profession: Television personality

Television personality Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Place of living: Georgia

Georgia Age : 36 years (2021)

: 36 years (2021) Zodiac Sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Date of Birth: November 11, 1985

November 11, 1985 Place of Birth : Brundidge, Alabama, United States

: Brundidge, Alabama, United States Melody Holt birthday : November 11

: November 11 Body Measurements : 34-25-36

: 34-25-36 Height: 1.65 meters

1.65 meters Weight: 59 kg

59 kg Eye Colour : Brown

: Brown Hair Colour : Black

: Black Mother: Vanessa Rodgers Tracy

Vanessa Rodgers Tracy Marital Status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Martell Holt (2018 – 2020)

Martell Holt (2018 – 2020) Children : 4

: 4 Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Net worth: $2 Million

$2 Million Salary: $56000 per year

$56000 per year Source of Income : Media

: Media Melody Holt song: Tell Tale Signs

Tell Tale Signs Melody Holt new show: Behind Every Man

Behind Every Man Melody Holt Instagram: @melodysholt

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

She serves as an advisor to the college of business and Public Affairs at her alma mater Alabama A&M University. Photo: @Holt

Source: Instagram

She was born and raised in Brundidge, Alabama, United States. She holds an American nationality and belongs to the Afro-American ethnicity. Her horoscope is Scorpio. Her mother, Vanessa Rodgers Tracy, is a writer whom she considers her role model. Details about her father and siblings are not yet public.

Education

She attended Alabama A&M University and earned a BS in English language Arts Teacher Education. She also serves as an advisor to the college of business and Public Affairs at her alma mater Alabama A&M University.

Career

After graduating from university, she landed a job as an English teacher in a local middle school. She taught for a couple of years before she decided to turn around in her career path.

Through her little savings from her teaching job, she took a bold step and opened a lawn care business. The business was faced with some challenges initially, but she did not give up. In just seven years, the company had flourished, dealing with several significant clients, and employing hundreds of people.

In collaboration with the husband, they branded the company Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship and expanded to other areas such as minor home repairs, renovations, among others. Today, the multi-million company is ranked among the top-performing enterprises in the United States.

In addition, the reality TV star is a songwriter and has recently graced social media with her first single, Tell Tale Signs. She wrote the song as a symbol of moving on from her previous relationship. The song received good reviews, and many congratulated her singing abilities.

Melody Holt's sorority

She is currently serving as the College of Business and Public Affairs advisor at her alma mater, Alabama A&M University. Besides, she is the chair of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce Women's Business Council (WBC). Also, she is a notable member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Melody Holt husband

She recently graced social media with her first single, Tell Tale Signs. Photo: @Holt

Source: Instagram

Martell and Melody Holt engaged a few months after dating in 2007. They met when she was working as an English teacher, and theirs is a perfect description of love at first sight. However, they decided to take their relationship a notch higher and tied the knot on July 28, 2008, in a colourful wedding.

The couple were married for 12 years, within which they had children and became business partners. Melody Holt's kids are Maliah, Martell, Malani, and Mariah.

Divorce

Are Melody Holt and Martell still married? This is a question many of their fans keep asking. The truth of the matter is that the two are no longer together. They filed for a divorce in 2002, during summer, and their divorce was finalized on March 12, 2021.

When asked about their divorce, Melody accused Martell of infidelity. After the divorce, Melody is still single and busy raising her kids and focusing on her business and career.

On the other hand, Martell claimed that he was not the only unfaithful one in their now-ended marriage. He was quick to reveal that Melody had procured two abortions during their marriage, which led him to believe they were not his babies. He also accused her of sleeping with her divorce attorney.

Despite their divorce, they are still business partners, and they also share joint custody of their children.

Body measurements

The celebrated TV personality is blessed with a gorgeous body. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 59 kilograms. In addition, she boasts black hair and eyes that compliments well with her beauty.

Net worth

She is a celebrated American TV personality, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur. Photo: @Holt

Source: Instagram

She is a very successful TV personality and a businesswoman. Melody Holt's net worth 2021 is estimated at around $2 million, with most of her earnings coming from TV shows, real estate business, motivational speaking, among other areas. Judging from Melody Holt's new house that adds to her vast wealth, one could tell that she is truly living large with her kids.

She earns a hefty $196 per hour as a motivational speaker. Besides, she makes $56k per year as a TV host, not to mention her reality TV wages. All this included adds to her vast wealth, enabling her to live a luxurious life.

Above is every detail you would have loved to know about Melody Holt, an entrepreneur, author, and reality TV star. She has a relatively rich career history that she has built over the years. Besides, she is a mother of four beautiful children and has maintained a clean profile over the years. Briefly.co.za wishes her the best in her career and life endeavours.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ashley Aikman: age, biography, height, siblings, parents, net worth

Briefly.co.za reported on December 14, 2021, about Jordan Ashley Aikman's bio. Who is she? Jordan Ashley Aikman is an American-based celebrity daughter.

Why is she popular? She is the first daughter of retired NFL quarterback Troy Aikman with his first spouse, Rhonda Worthey. What is her net worth? How old is she? Find out more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za