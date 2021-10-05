World Teachers’ Day: 5 Inspiring Educators Who Have Gone Viral in Mzansi

Teaching is not just a job, it is a calling. Educators are tasked with shaping the minds of the generations that will lead the world.

Every year on 5 October, the world celebrates teachers. World Teachers’ Day highlights the importance of educators in countries around the globe.

In honour of the special day Briefly News took a look at five teachers who have made a difference in SA pupils’ lives and we explore the history and theme behind World Teachers’ Day.

5 October is World Teachers’ Day and Briefly News took a look at some of SA’s most inspiring educators this year. Photo credit: @kulanicool, @Nkule_Radebe1 / Twitter.

5 Teachers who have inspired South Africans

1. The teacher who lets her pupils dance

Being an educator has to do with more than merely teaching. One teacher was applauded for letting her learner express himself.

The young pupil decided to bust a move in front of his teacher. Dancing to Tay Money’s Bussin song, the young guy seems to have fun and suggests he might be the most annoying student in his class.

Looking at the clip, the teacher is seen sitting down on her desk and eventually laughs at the boy and the funny viral video on TikTok is receiving the necessary attention it deserves.

One social media user commented: “You got the best teacher.”

2. Video of school kids singing in class with teacher wows Mzansi

A video of school children singing in class went viral and it wowed Mzansi social media users. In the clip, one could hear the teacher’s voice giving a mathematics lesson and many are impressed with the way the lesson is delivered.

Many users have praised the teacher's creativity, with one person commenting:

“It's really teachers like these that make me wish I could redo my high school.”

3. Teacher and learners perfect Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' dance moves

A talented teacher and her equally talented learners have left many Twitter users feeling super impressed.

In the clip, the teacher leads the way as she and a bunch of students start doing Michael Jackson's famous Thriller dance moves.

"So this teacher taught 'Thriller' to her students. They killed it. Needed this today," @RexChapman captioned the entertaining clip.

4. Video shows teacher doing amazing tricks for students, SA impressed

A video of one very enthusiastic African school teacher is making waves on social media. The flexible young educator incorporated incredible flips and push-ups into his informative science lesson and even ran around the excited classroom.

Twitter user @danielmarven shared the awesome clip.

"Best Teacher," he captioned the post along with a few clapping emojis.

In the video, the primary school teacher seems to be explaining to the many tiny pupils how energy works. Running around and doing the super cool tricks, he keeps emphasising that energy is used to do all these incredible things.

There's certainly not a quiet mouth in the audience as his students correctly answer all his fun questions and engage in the lively lesson. South Africans were definitely feeling the educator and his amazing passion for teaching.

5. Teacher shares pics of food parcels her school makes

A beautiful young South African teacher warmed many hearts after she revealed the kind gesture that the school she works at does for the families in the surrounding community. According to her post, they hand out nutritious food parcels every week.

The teacher, with the Twitter handle, @Nkule_Radebe1 also shared pictures of the food parcels which consists of a number of vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and even a nice and big butternut.

"It might seem small to you but it’s a lot for someone else.. my school distributes parcels to our disadvantaged learners every week,

”Thank you so much everyone for such heartwarming messages of thanks and encouragement. Parents and children came in numbers and it did not even last, within hours it was finished,” she said.

Brief history of World Teachers’ Day and this year’s theme

The first World Teachers’ Day was celebrated in 1994. UNESCO wanted to highlight the value and contributions of educators.

Over 100 countries, including SA, United States and Australia, have celebrated the day.

The date also wasn’t chosen by random. On 5 October, 1966, UNESCO‘s Recommendation on the Status of Teachers was accepted.

According to News18.com, the recommendation marked the first time teachers across the world were provided with a tool that outlines their obligations and rights.

UNESCO explained on their website that the day:

“commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.”

The theme for the World Teachers’ Day 2021 is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”.

It focuses on giving educators support following more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A joint statement by UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF and Education International was released in celebration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

The statement read:

“On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!"

US first lady Jill Biden shows her support for teachers

US President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, took to her Twitter page to celebrate the teachers.

She said:

”On #WorldTeachersDay, educators, always remember that someone out there is a better thinker because of you. Students are standing a little taller because you helped them find their confidence. They are kinder because you showed them what that meant.

”Your strength and resilience, your creativity and compassion, are changing lives and changing the world. Thank you for being the heroes and champions we all need.”

Doctor shares how teacher transformed her life

Briefly News previously reported on an inspiring story that proves how important teachers are.

A young medical doctor named Ruhaimatu Osman has indicated that she was a bad student back in senior high school, far away from the medical profession until the timely intervention of her teacher.

In a post online it is indicated that Dr Ruhaimatu Osman, an alumnus of St Louis Senior High School, works out of a hospital.

According to the young doctor, in her first year of senior high school the said teacher, Mr Michael Ray Simpson, was introduced to her class as the chemistry teacher.

Source: Briefly.co.za