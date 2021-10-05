On World Teacher's Day, we at Briefly News asked Saffas tell us about their favourite teachers and why they are so special

They did not disappoint and shared memories of those who made a real impact in their lives

Some comments are so heartwarming it makes you realise how important teachers are and their invaluable role in society

Every year since 1994, on 5 October, all corners of the globe celebrate World Teacher's Day. It is a special day set aside to acknowledge and thank teachers for the selfless work they do. We at Briefly News wanted to celebrate the day shining the light on your favourite teachers, so we asked:

"Which teacher will you remember forever and why?"

Saffas go down memory lane with beautiful stories of their favourite teachers.

Source: Facebook

Take a look at the post that has Mzansi reminiscing about their favourite teachers who they will carry in their minds' and hearts' for life. The comments are heartwarming and show how important teachers are in molding the future and building children into responsible and confident adults.

Comments of appreciation

Tandokuhle Tandoe:

"Mr Nyathi, my Life Science teacher. He likes to say, I don't understand why people are writing wrong answers whilst there are correct answers that they can write or my children, all of your answers are correct but not for this question, maybe there's a question looking for your answer.

"Sometimes he is like, I don't understand you guys, when the question is difficult why do you try to set your own exam by answering something they didn't ask."

Hope Mc L'mel:

"My high school Life Sciences teacher. She made me fall in-love with her subject and school in general. Even if you got an answer wrong she wouldn't make fun of you and try to rub it in. She is the most understanding, considerate and consistent teacher I know. She's the best."

Sarah MK Selokela:

"Mr Mlambo and Mr Mdingi - they made me fall in-love with Mathematics. They were the best teachers ever."

Yandi David:

"Mrs Rina (Wallace) Nonyane. A fighter, a survivor, a teacher, a mother, a bestfriend, a wife and confidante. I'll always remember her for "I can't is not possible."

Monza Wa Mahladisa:

"Mr Mashamaite, Grade 11 and 12 English teacher. The guy was not just a teacher but also a motivator, guider, and empowerer."

Tsakani Glacia Malungana:

"Mam Manzini, she was teaching Geography at the time at Lwandlamuni. She believed so much in me and I'm forever grateful. I wish to meet her again but lost all contact."

Reginald Zhangazha:

"Mr Nkululekho Tshuma, my class teacher at secondary school. Besides being a teacher, he was like a father - nobody can forget a father who was once present in their life."

Ex-student tracks down teacher from 40 years ago, delivers gifts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported on a heart-melting story involving an inspiring teacher and appreciative learner. It's said a good teacher is like a candlelight, consuming itself to gently light the way for others. One man, touched by a similar light, took to showing his former primary school teacher some well-deserved appreciation after almost 40 years of no contact.

The school teacher's sister witnessed the tear-jerking moment when the now fully-grown man made the uncommon but extremely kind gesture of thanking his educator all these years later.

She writes:

"...This touched me so much l had to post it. This is a picture of my sister, a retired school teacher, and her former student. She taught him 40 years ago. He made sure that he traced my sister after so many years and give her a gift as a sign of gratitude for the part she played in his life. l am staying."

