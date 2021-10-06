A trucking page with over 600 000 followers has shared an image that is offending people around Mzansi

The post is poking innocent fun at a road sign with incorrect grammar but most comments show that many people are not amused

The post is receiving attention on Facebook with over 300 reactions and a very unimpressed comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A popular Facebook trucking page named SA Long Distance Truckers, has shared an image in the name of humour with over 600 000 of their followers. But they are receiving major attention from many who don't find it funny and have taken offence.

This road sign has many up in arms and they use the opportunity to let their views known. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The image shows a road sign with an English sentence that is easy to understand but not grammatically correct. The post is captioned:

"English is not our friend. Ask this bra."

Although many people play along with the joke, several others are offended and air their views. The comment section is a mixed bag of reactions, with most people using it as an opportunity to explain that English is not the first language for many and mistakes are bound to happen - all that matters is that the message is delivered and understood.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Let's look at the comments:

Jean Reed:

"And yet - we all understand the sign."

Benton Millicent Veldskoen:

"Just like some of us can't speak Zulu - stop making fun of someone who is trying to help."

Dumezweni Makhosi:

"It's convenient when its not your mother tongue. No shame at all for speaking a foreign language wrong."

Japi Chucks:

"Nothing wrong, message delivered."

Tshegofatso Boikanyo:

"Dear Admin, please don't make us laugh too hard on a Monday, we are still recovering from the hangover. When you laugh too hard while you have a headache, the headache goes up!!! I hope you get me , danko!!!"

Puso Wa Kgosi:

"This group has taught me that only people from the UK & America have unlimited English bundles...the rest of us buy different English bundles for 1 hour, 3 hours, 24 hours, 3 days or 1 week. As long as the message arrives, it is ok."

Siyabonga TG:

"Even your English Admin sucks, stop judging."

Nthabeleng Moepi:

"English never loved us."

Fanizo Dennis James:

'English is a foreign language, as Africans, we have our own languages and English is not a measure of one's level of intelligence."

Gerty Meyer"

"At least he is trying."

Mzansi in stitches over strange sign: "Trespassers will be KFC'd"

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported on another sign attracting attention on social media but this time most people found it funny. The sign, which looks to be located in a little farming area, has Mzansi in stitches. It shows a drawing with a chicken on it. The chicken is circled and has a line through it with the letters "NB" written on the top right-hand corner.

The image was shared to the #ImStaying group by Phuti Moloto. Phuti captioned the hilarious image with: "You'll only find this in our beautiful South Africa, that's why #ImStaying."

Stayers have taken to the comments section to share their reactions. Many people made chicken jokes as they couldn't understand how the sign made sense. Many posed a question asking how a chicken could possibly know that they're not allowed in that specific area.

Source: Briefly.co.za