Master KG has taken to his Twitter page to pour cold water on allegations that he has a baby with Queen Lolly

Queen Lolly mentioned in a previous podcast that she dated the Jerusalema hitmaker, who forced her to terminate his pregnancies

The controversial slay queen made headlines over the weekend when she alleged that she was AKA's side chick

Master KG has come out guns blazing at Queen Lolly after claiming she has a child with the music producer.

Master KG debunked rumours that he has a baby with Queen Lolly. Image: @masterkgsa and Twitter.

Queen Lolly is the talk of the town after alleging that she has been in bed with industry heavyweights like Big Zulu, Master KG, Musa Mseleku and late rapper AKA.

Queen Lolly under fire from AKA's fans and Musa Mseleku

Social media users have been bashing the media personality. Following her recent interview on Omakhwapheni, the Megacy accused her of lying about dating AKA. The late rapper's fans said Supa Mega would have never looked her way.

Another celeb mentioned in the explosive interview is polygamist Musa Mseleku who quickly lawyered up and slapped Queen Lolly with a defamation of character lawsuit.

Master KG responds to Queen Lolly's rants about having a baby with him

Master KG responded to Queen Lolly's allegations that they have a baby together. The music producer took to his Twitter page to reveal that the slay queen lied for clout. He wrote:

"This is not my baby mama. I don't have a child with this person mxm. People say whatever for anything that will make them get headlines."

AKA: Queen Lolly claims she was sleeping with AKA in recent interview: "I have AKA's clothes at my house"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rapper AKA's fans have shared mixed reactions to a popular slay queen who claimed she was dating Supa Mega since February 2022.

Queen Lolly recently trended after claiming she dated Big Zulu and alleged Master KG made her terminate his pregnancies dropped another bombshell during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni.

Speaking to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni, Queen Lolly said she had a relationship with the rapper.

