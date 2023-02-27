Lady Zamar has revealed that she'll chat with controversial podcaster and music exec Nota Baloyi on his podcast, Music Business Authority

The singer and Nota will discuss cyberbullying and teen suicide prevention when she appears on the podcast on Tuesday afternoon

Lady Zamar is one of the most bullied entertainers on social media since she accused Sjava of forcing himself on her when they were still romantically involved

Lady Zamar has taken to her timeline to announce that she'll appear on Nota Baloyi's podcast, Music Business Authority.

The singer and the controversial podcaster will discuss teen suicide prevention and cyberbullying, among other issues. Lady Zamar is one of the most bullied celebs in Mzansi.

Lady Zamar disables comments on her post

People have been giving her a hard time since she accused Sjava of forcing himself on her. Trolls usually write nasty comments whenever she posts and she now disables comments on her posts most of the time.

Taking to Twitter, Lady Zamar posted that she'll appear on NotaBaloyi's podcast on Tuesday afternoon, 28 February. She also disabled comments on her tweet.

Black Coffee's interview divides Mzansi

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee's interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill divided South Africans. The highly-anticipated interview premiered in cinemas across the country on Thursday night, 23 February.

Most people thought the world-renowned DJ would air his former bae's dirty laundry in public following their highly-publicised divorce. On Twitter, one person shared that the Superman hitmaker did not mention Enhle' Mbalis's name in his conversation with the podcaster The person said:

"Black Coffee sorted Enhle Mbali out and so did MacG. There was not even a mention of her name. It was all about his life and career as a musician."

Other netizens took to the microblogging app and accused those who bought tickets of looking for gossip. Jumping to Enhle Mbali's defence, a tweep with the handle @Alulu25 said the only people that were sorted out were the people that went to watch the podcast in cinemas.

