Black Coffee's Podcast and Chill interview received mixed reactions after he didn't mention his baby mama's name during the chat

Most people who bought tickets to watch the premiere of the interview in cinemas thought the world-renowned DJ was going to air Enhle Mbali's dirty laundry during his chat with MacG

Other social media users accused those who went to the cinemas for the Black Coffee interview of looking for gossip

Black Coffee's interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill divided Mzansi. The highly-anticipated interview premiered in cinemas across Mzansi on Thursday night, 23 February.

Black Coffee's ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview divided Mzansi. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Most of the people who bought tickets to watch the interview thought Black Coffee was going to air his baby mama's dirty laundry in public following their messy divorce. Taking to Twitter, one tweep revealed that Black Coffee did not mention Enhle's name in his chat with MacG. The tweep wrote:

"Black Coffee sorted Enhle Mbali out and so did MacG. There was not even a mention of her name. It was all about his life and career as a musician."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions about Black Coffee's interview

Peeps took to the comments section and accused those who bought tickets of looking for gossip. They defended Enhle Mbali.

@Lu_vuyolwethu wrote:

"You went there looking for gossip."

@KGenius247 commented:

"Stop being a spoiler."

@SlyzaSkelem said:

"You just played yourself. Imagine paying money for something you could've got for free on Wikipedia."

@ThaaBLaa wrote:

"What has Enhle got to do with it? Y'ALL that went to watch are the only ones sorted…leave Enhle out of this."

@323i added:

"Mxm then you lot got scammed mos. You all went there to hear his side of the story regarding Enhle mos. Mxm MacG and Sol are skelems."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country drops

In other music news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans known as the Megacy are going wild over the project.

Supa Mega had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. The assassinated hip-hop artist features rappers such as Blaxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry is topping the trends list on Twitter. AKA's excited fans are sharing his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project. Many said Mass County deserves the album of the year title.

Source: Briefly News