Master KG has reacted to reports claiming he's the owner of Open Mic Productions after Nomcebo Zikode took the record label to court again

The Jerusalema singer is suing the stable for allegedly removing her Grammy-nominated song with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman titled Bayethe

Master KG's supporters praised him for the way he handled Phil Mphela's post as he revealed that he now releases music under his new record label Wanitwa Mos Entertainment

Master KG has taken to his timeline to make it clear that he's not part of Open Mic Productions anymore. The Jerusalema hitmaker was reacting to a report that linked him to Nomcebo Zikode's latest court drama with the controversial record label.

Master KG has distanced himself from Nomcebo Zikode’s latest court drama with Open Mic Productions. Image: @masterkg_sa, @nomcebo_zikode

The singer is suing Open Mic Productions for apparently removing her Grammy-winning single, Bayethe, from Spotify. When he reported about the latest court battle, Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said Open Mic is Master KG's record label, reports ZAlebs.

Taking to Twitter to react to Phil's post, Master KG denied that he owns the controversial record label. He made it clear that he now releases music under his own stable, Manitwa Mos Entertainment.

Mzansi reacts to Master KG's post

Music lovers took to the Limpopo-born musician's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. While some slammed Phil, others praised Master KG for the way he handled the drama.

@Icarus_Greek said:

"The error is saying Master KG’s label (Open Mic Productions) which he was a signee under and not an executive. Phil assumed that Master KG had a bigger role at Open Mic Production but is the story wrong or gossip? It's not. Remove the first line and the story sticks."

@KweziQuesta commented:

"The right wording here should be Former Label."

@martin_sparkie said:

"Warner Brothers owns the distribution of Jerusalema via Open Mic Injunction of both and get a court date of remedy and it's done she has to file in South Africa and America to stop the traffic and ask http://youtube.com to halt Jerusalema."

@CrocLegendary wrote:

"That's how they report, be it politics, sport or entertainment... welcome to Mzansi Journalism."

@TXavi85 added:

"Good response, homie."

Nomcebo Zikode takes Open Mic Productions back to court

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode is going back to court again. The singer is dragging Open Mic Productions to court over her Grammy-nominated song with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.

She's suing the record label over the removal of the single from Spotify. The track was released this year and it bagged a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category at the Grammys.

According to ZAlebs, Nomcebo and the company have been at loggerheads for over a year over Jerusalema. They are battling it out in court over the world-renowned song's royalties.

