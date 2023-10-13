Music producer MasterKG got trolled after campaigning for the South African Students Congress (SASCO) in Univen

Only for the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) to win in the recent elections at the University of Venda

Mzansi trolled the Jerusalema hitmaker for siding with a losing student political organisation after creating a video calling on supporters

Master KG landed with an egg on his face after he made a video clip rallying for the South African Students Congress (SASCO) in Univen.

SASCO lost to EFFSC in Univen after gaining the support of MasterKG. Image: @masterkgworld

Master KG calls on SASCO supporters to gather at Univen

The muso made a video on his social media platforms calling on all SASCO supporters to gather at the University of Venda for the rally.

@SASCONational on X then shared the video clip along with the poster.

"Wanitwa Mos! Univen I will be there tonight for the SASCO rally, see you there."

Other public figures who joined Master KG in campaigning for SASCO include Gabriel Temudzani and Hangwani Sydney Ramakuwela, as well as other local artists.

EFFSC wins Univen elections

Although people came in their numbers to support SASCO, the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) came out victorious and won.

The EFF in Limpopo issued a statement congratulating the student body at the University of Venda. They stated that they obtained 60.84% of the votes, whereas SASCO obtained only 33.67%.

Students also captured a video from when the EFFSC received the results.

Mzansi trolls Master KG

Mzansi trolled the Jerusalema hitmaker for siding with a losing student political organisation after creating a video calling on supporters.

@tidima warned:

"These so-called celebs never learn."

@Mpendulo4550453 advised:

"At this point, SASCO must campaign with Ramaphosa."

@glucose_diretse joked:

"EFFSC won wanitwa Mo's."

@ati_chaks laughed:

"EFFSC is really ruthless, after SASCO spent so much, still whooped it. Youth is woke!"

