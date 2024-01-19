Leeroy Sidambe has allegedly been scammed after he booked a villa in Cape Town

Mihlali Ndamase's ex-lover shared screenshots of conversations between him and the booking people with Maphepha Ndaba

The controversial businessman also shared that they scammed him R200K

Mihlali Ndamase’s ex, Leeroy Sidambe, was scammed R200K. Image: @mbaretimes, Oupa Bopape

Leeroy Sidambe has made headlines once again on social media. A rumour is circulating on social media that someone has defrauded him of money. This is after his ex, Mihlali Ndamase claimed that he owes her money.

Leeroy allegedly scammed R200K after booking a villa

The controversial businessman and ex-lover of social media influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase found himself trending once again online after the drama of his break-up with Ndamase.

Not so long ago, Maphepha Ndaba shared on their Instagram page that Leeroy had allegedly been scammed R200K after he booked a posh villa in Cape Town.

They wrote:

"Scammers pounced on Leeroy hard, after paying close to 200K for a villa that never existed. Located in Bantry Bay and the price at the momen is R18,000 per night, says @capebeachvilllas to @leeroy_mab. All conversations and payments are now being leaked, this after Leeroy tried getting back his money unsuccessfully.

"Leeroy who’s traumatised about the whole thing, is said to be opening a case of fraud. Sidambe who’s always making news, says These TSOTSI’s won’t get away with what they did to him, as he’s a sweet Man who’s always on the good, but now scammed hard."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

See some of the online reactions below:

vmakibinyane said:

"Mihlali’s ancestors working overtime."

leonankosi_ wrote:

"Now he knows how it feels."

sthe_blaque shared:

"Mary J my dear, your ancestors ain’t sleeping on the job! Sabathandi o nono!"

loydnosh responded:

"when they give him fake a$s full of silicone he doesn't complain but sithule syabuka."

kamohelo_shantel replied:

"To think I almost fall for this scam. I also enquired with these people."

sn3ar_ commented:

"Serves him right for not paying his staff & using it on himself."

missnteo mentioned:

"This is karma for scamming Mihlali."

