Themba 'Broly' Mabaso is experiencing a wave of severe backlash and fan outrage following his highly publicised breakup with Big Brother Mzansi co-star Mpho WaBadimo

A viral TikTok video has emerged, mocking and terrorising Themba during one of his stage performances

Speculations have surfaced among fans, suggesting that Themba's relationship with Mpho was solely motivated by her prize money

A viral TikTok video has seen Themba Broly being trolled following his split from 'BBMzansi' winner, Mpho WaBadimo. Images: @thembabroly @mpho-wa_badimo

Themba 'Broly' Mabaso, known as the second runner-up from Big Brother Mzansi, recently went through a highly publicised breakup with his girlfriend and BBM winner, Mpho WaBadimo.

The news of their separation has outraged scores of his fans and supporters, who have now turned against him. The public's reaction to the breakup has been particularly harsh with fans speculating that Themba was only with Mpho for her prize money.

Adding insult to injury, a viral TikTok video has emerged, aimed at mocking and terrorising Themba during one of his stage performances.

A viral TikTok video has surfaced trolling Themba

ZAlebs reports that TikTokers have edited and added sound to the video, chanting, screaming, and booing him in reference to his breakup with Mpho WaBadimo.

@thecatch_upchannel shared the video on TikTok, saying:

"Selena Gomez Said "The Heart Wants What It Wants" But I Agree That Mpho Should've Had A Meeting With Her Heart Coz Aowa Maan "

The video has further fueled the trolling and contributed to the negative perception surrounding Themba, intensifying the backlash against him.

@Keabe Tswe said:

"Wenzani uThemba"

@uSboh_Dfirstbon said:

"Yewena Themba"

@Hlamuwavukosi said:

"mthimbano"

@Setso said:

"Hhayiboo wenzani uThemba maguys"

@Mephomuhl said:

"Khona othi udlile 2 mil wa Mpho"

@tsoanelomonyane46 said:

"batho ba South Africa"

Bev wrote:

"Ayisekho indaba yakhe lo."

Gog'Bardi said:

"O jele 2 million ya mphowabadimo, Okae Mphowabadimo "."

Themba Broly says Mphowabadimo kicked him out when he was admitted to the hospital, star vows to get her back

Briefly News also reported on Broly claiming Mpho kicked him out after he was hospitalised.

Themba Broly and Mphowabadimo's marriage has been questioned, especially after rumours of a breakup surfaced, which Themba did not deny.

According to ZAlebs, the BBMzansi stars brought social media to a halt when Mpho posted a photo of clothes in black trash plastic bags. As expected, people assumed that Mpho and Themba's union had ended.

