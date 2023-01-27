Amapiano sensation Toss is in trouble with an event organiser after he allegedly fled with a booking fee without performing

According to media reports, he was booked by Dito's Bar and Braai and failed to pitch the first time, but the event was rescheduled to accommodate his packed schedule

However, the star still failed to pull off a show because on d-day there was loadshedding and he refused to perform using a generator

An event organiser who booked Amapiano star Toss has demanded that he pay back the booking fee after he pulled a no-show.

Amapiano star, Toss, has allegedly joined the growing number of Mzansi musicians who do not honour their bookings. Image: @indabakabani

According to Zimoja Lezinto, the man who goes by the name Skhulu Mqolo said he paid the star's manager, Silindile Mpatho, R12, 500 because he wanted 50% upfront.

"I did everything by the book. Toss charged us R25 000 for his performance and his management asked me to pay 50% deposit before he could come and the balance was to be paid after the performance,” said Skhulu Mqolo.

Despite honouring the musician's management team's booking conditions, which also included paying for travel and accommodations, Toss still didn't show his face at the event.

Apparently, Toss was overbooked. ZAlebs reports that the Ncebelela hitmaker was also performing in East London, but Skhulu's venue, Dito's Bar and Braai, is also nearby.

All was sorted when Skhulu and Toss decided to postpone the event to December 22. Unfortunately, loadshedding hit on that day and Toss reportedly refused to perform with a generator but still demanded payment.

“We had paid him the 50% deposit and our agreement was that we will pay the performance after he performed. Besides all that, we offered to pay him with cash, but he refused, we paid from a different bank account as his and when the money didn't reflect the same time he left and promised to come back after performing at the gig in East London."

DJ Ganyani advises young artists to honour their bookings, Mzansi agrees: “They try to do 6 gigs a night”

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Ganyani has advised young artists to honour their bookings. A lot of artists have made headlines lately for pulling no-shows at gigs after being paid huge amounts.

Taking to his timeline, the seasoned music producer warned new-age artists not to overbook themselves. He shared that chasing money will ruin their relationships with promoters, clubs and other establishments.

He said he has had a long-standing career because of his mutually beneficial relationship with establishments and his fans.

