Makhadzi is allegedly under fire from a music promoter after showing up late to a fully paid gig

The star was reportedly paid R20K to attend the gig but did not perform and has been ignoring calls from the promoter

This is not the first time Makhadzi has missed gigs after being paid, last year she came under fire for missing a show in Sekhukhune

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi is reportedly under fire from a music promoter after failing to keep her end of a business deal.

Makhadzi has been blasted for allegedly failing to attend a gig after receiving the payment. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The award-winning singer is making it a norm to collect money and not attend the events.

Makhadzi misses another gig

According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi allegedly received R20K from an event organiser named Rabelani Madula but arrived late. He said she was supposed to perform from 11pm to midnight but arrived at 00:15am.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After going back and forth, they agreed that Makhadzi would reimburse the money but she then started ignoring Madula's calls and messages. The promoter said:

"She stopped taking my calls. She also stopped responding to my messages. On 26 December I met her at Makhadzi Family Day at Giyani stadium. When I saw her, she promised to pay me after the show."

Makhadzi promises to pay back the money in instalments

Daily Sun reports that Makhadzi and Rabbs later reached an agreement that she will be paying the money back in R2K instalments until she clears the debt. The message read:

"Are you on a mission to destroy my name? I will pay your money from today. I will send you an eWallet of R2 000 until I finish paying it. Send the number I must use. I will finish paying end of March. That's what I can afford. I don't have your money cash."

K.O opens up about keeping his dating life private, SETE hitmaker says he wants to protect his energy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O has opened up about why he keeps his dating life private. The SETE hitmaker is all over Mzansi podcasts, radio and TV stations doing interviews but he has been able to keep his love life private.

SETE was one of the biggest songs in Mzansi in the festive season and he toured around the country doing shows, but he always rolls solo. He never posts pics of his woman on his timeline. Wonder why?

TshisaLIVE reports that the rapper shared that his supporters don't need to know where he lays his head. In an interview on L-Tido's podcast, K.O explained that people can't ruin something they don't know.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News