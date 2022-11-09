Jon Cryer is an American actor, writer, producer and director that has since made it big in Hollywood. Born into a family successful in show business, he followed in their footsteps and starred in various series and films, most notably alongside Charlie Sheen in the hit show Two and a Half Men. Today he has a family of his own, including a son, Charlie Austin Cryer. What do we know about him?

So, is Jon Cryer's son an actor like his famous father? It does not seem like he has chosen to take the torch from his family. Before we detail his son's current profession and experience, here is a summary of Charlie Austin Cryer’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Charlie Austin Cryer Nickname Charlie Date of birth 27 June 2000 Age 22 years old Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Brown Eye colour Unknown Parents Jon Cryer and Sarah Trigger Siblings Daisy Cryer Profession Unknown Education Unknown Native language English Net worth Unknown Social media profiles None

Charlie Austin’s family may have been used to the spotlight and thrived within it, but he prefers life outside entertainment and the public eye. So, what is he getting up to these days if he has not followed in his family's footsteps?

What is Jon Cryer's real name?

First, let us discuss what we know about his father. The actor's full name is Jonathan Niven Cryer, but he uses his shortened professional name as it is easier.

Does Jon Cryer have a brother?

The actor has various siblings: Robin, Shelley, Carolyn Elizabeth, William David, and Daniel Russell Cryer. He also has a half-sibling on his father's side, Rachel Britt Saul.

Does Jon Cryer have children?

He has two children, Daisy Cryer and Charlie.

Jon Cryer’s net worth

The exact value is unconfirmed because sources vary, but the most widely reported net worth is $75 million.

How old is Charlie Austin Cryer?

Charlie Austin Cryer’s age is 22 years old as of this year.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s nationality

He was born and bred in Los Angeles, California, which is also where he allegedly currently resides.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s girlfriend

Currently, it is unknown whether he is in a relationship.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s education

His educational background remains undisclosed, but he presumably attended school in Los Angeles, California.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s career

Although we know he is not in the entertainment industry like many of his family members, we do not know his occupation.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s social media

Charlie Austin Cryer’s Instagram is either private or non-existent, and he does not seem to have any other form of social media.

Most information regarding Charlie Austin Cryer is unknown, with his father ensuring his children grow up without the constant media scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight. He seems to have stuck to this way of living and prefers to keep to himself.

