Is Charlie Austin Cryer an actor? Everything to know about Jon Cryer's son
by  Justine De Lange

Jon Cryer is an American actor, writer, producer and director that has since made it big in Hollywood. Born into a family successful in show business, he followed in their footsteps and starred in various series and films, most notably alongside Charlie Sheen in the hit show Two and a Half Men. Today he has a family of his own, including a son, Charlie Austin Cryer. What do we know about him?

Charlie Austin contract
His father has appeared on many famous shows, including Two and a Half Men. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz
So, is Jon Cryer's son an actor like his famous father? It does not seem like he has chosen to take the torch from his family. Before we detail his son's current profession and experience, here is a summary of Charlie Austin Cryer’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameCharlie Austin Cryer
NicknameCharlie
Date of birth27 June 2000
Age22 years old
Zodiac signCancer
BirthplaceLos Angeles, California, USA
Romantic orientation Heterosexual
Religious beliefsUnknown
Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Marital statusSingle
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderMale
WeightUnknown
HeightUnknown
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourUnknown
ParentsJon Cryer and Sarah Trigger
SiblingsDaisy Cryer
ProfessionUnknown
EducationUnknown
Native languageEnglish
Net worthUnknown
Social media profilesNone

Charlie Austin’s family may have been used to the spotlight and thrived within it, but he prefers life outside entertainment and the public eye. So, what is he getting up to these days if he has not followed in his family's footsteps?

What is Jon Cryer's real name?

First, let us discuss what we know about his father. The actor's full name is Jonathan Niven Cryer, but he uses his shortened professional name as it is easier.

Does Jon Cryer have a brother?

The actor has various siblings: Robin, Shelley, Carolyn Elizabeth, William David, and Daniel Russell Cryer. He also has a half-sibling on his father's side, Rachel Britt Saul.

Does Jon Cryer have children?

He has two children, Daisy Cryer and Charlie.

Does Jon Cryer have a son who is an actor?
The family is rarely pictured together. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Jon Cryer’s net worth

The exact value is unconfirmed because sources vary, but the most widely reported net worth is $75 million.

How old is Charlie Austin Cryer?

Charlie Austin Cryer’s age is 22 years old as of this year.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s nationality

He was born and bred in Los Angeles, California, which is also where he allegedly currently resides.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s girlfriend

Currently, it is unknown whether he is in a relationship.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s education

His educational background remains undisclosed, but he presumably attended school in Los Angeles, California.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s career

Although we know he is not in the entertainment industry like many of his family members, we do not know his occupation.

Charlie Austin Cryer’s social media

Charlie Austin Cryer’s Instagram is either private or non-existent, and he does not seem to have any other form of social media.

Most information regarding Charlie Austin Cryer is unknown, with his father ensuring his children grow up without the constant media scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight. He seems to have stuck to this way of living and prefers to keep to himself.

