Social media influencers are part of a new wave of celebrities, from singers and actors to gamers and fitness models. Larry Wheels is one such celebrity that has gathered millions of fans over social media through his hugely successful fitness career. So, why is Larry Wheel so famous?

His huge success is especially impressive, considering his young age. He competed in an RPS powerlifting meet when he was just 18 years old at the time. He completed in the 275-weight category despite being 247 pounds at that point and went on to win the gold. Here is a shortened version of Larry Wheels’ biography before we detail what else we know about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Larry Williams Nickname Larry Wheels Date of birth 3 December 1994 Age 27 years old Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Bronx, New York City, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Male Weight 118-136 kg Height 185 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Names unknown Siblings None Profession Powerlifter, bodybuilder, social media influencer Education Dropped out in eighth grade Native language English Net worth $1.5 million to $3 million (unconfirmed) Social media profiles Instagram YouTube TikTok

Many fans wonder whether Larry Wheels is a strongman or a bodybuilder. He is a successful bodybuilder and former Strongman but has since pulled out of the latter due to an injury. But, according to Larry Wheels’ Wikipedia and other online sources, he is currently training to return to the World's Strongest Man competition. Here is what else we know about him.

Larry Wheels’ age

The fitness star is 27 years old at the time of publication, turning 28 on 3 December 2022.

Larry Wheels' height and weight

Larry Wheels’ height is 185 cm, towering over many others. Larry Wheels’ weight is not confirmed but is estimated to be between 118 and 136 kg.

What does Larry Wheels do for a living?

Larry Wheels’ bodybuilding career ultimately put him on the map. He was a successful weightlifter and a social media influencer, often discussing and documenting his fitness journey on his social media platforms.

Larry Wheels’ Mr Olympia dreams also seem to be in the works, as eight-time Mr Olymia winner Ronnie Coleman has been seen training the rising star in recent months. However, he has yet to enter and compete.

Did Larry Wheels stop steroids?

Larry Wheels’ steroid usage abruptly ended when he recently announced that he would stop using steroids and performance-enhancing pharmaceutical substances following a serious back injury in recent months. He plans to transition into TRT (testosterone replacement therapy).

So, what kind of steroids is Larry Wheels on? While actively using them, he began with 1,200 milligrams of testosterone, including Trenbolone, Dianabol, prohormones, and a clone of Superdrol. He then went on to experiment with 400 mg of trenbolone acetate and 450 mg of trenbolone enanthate, which eventually gave him excessive abdominal pain, causing him to stop.

Larry Wheels’ girlfriend

Commonly confused for Larry Wheels’ wife, his now ex-girlfriend was Nicole Drinkwater. The duo seemed to have dated for around two years, but there is not much else publicly known about the duo.

Larry Wheels' net worth

Thanks to his colossal success, he is estimated to be worth anywhere from $1.5 million to $3 million. But, this amount is unconfirmed by him.

Larry Wheels' profiles

You can find him on Instagram under @larrywheels, with 3.8 million followers. His YouTube channel can be found under his professional name, and has 2.57 million subscribers. His TikTok page is @larrywheels, with 2.2 million followers.

Larry Wheels has been steadily making a major name since he broke onto the scene and defied all odds when he went on to achieve major success despite his difficult upbringing. He now encourages others to follow their dreams too.

