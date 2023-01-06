Mörda set the TikTok timeline on fire with his impressive dance moves in a video with close to 300K views

People gave the musician flowers for his uniqueness and for standing out among many generic artists

TikTokkers wrote hundreds of comments praising Mörda for his style and for always killing the different dances

Mörda dances to a song by Thakzin. Image: @elementary_photography22/TikTok

Bongani Mohosana, also known as Mörda, is one of the biggest musicians in the country and has achieved success by being different.

The former Black Motion member was a whole vibe dancing to The Magnificent Dance by Thakzin.

In the video posted by @elementary_photography22, the musician can be seen unleashing his moves in front of cameras and onlookers.

The clip gained a lot of traction on TikTok and many people expressed their appreciation for his remarkable talent.

Social media users said everything about Mörda was refreshing and no one could rival his dance moves.

Apart from his footwork, Mörda's sense of fashion was a topic of discussion and netizens said that very few people could pull off his looks.

Mzansi's comments are below:

@nkanyisotyson said:

"One thing about Mörda, he won't disappoint."

@tefotsotetsi908 wrote:

"Thakzin this is a heat, I've downloaded it already."

@folashadeemiloju mentioned:

"I love Mörda's shoes, they are unique alongside his dance moves."

@kefilwepietersmot posted:

"I waited for these moves at Gasty street market."

@phepandaba added:

"I don't blame him for the shoes, have you seen the rain lately."

@moleporamaredi shared:

"I really miss you at Black Motion. Please come back."

@waffio09 said:

"Mörda is unique, his dance moves, his fashion and the music."

@emmanuel4531 mentioned:

"He kills these dances."

Source: Briefly News