Natasha Thahane hopped on the current TikTok trend for Valentine's Day

The actress joined the hilarious Sike Squad trend and posed with red roses as a prank

While some fans understood her humour, it flew over several heads that thought the roses were from her baby daddy

Natasha Thahane bought roses for herself on Valentine's Day and joined the Sike Squad TikTok trend. Images: natasha_thahane

Natasha showed off her gorgeous flowers on Valentine's Day. The Blood and Water actress joined the Sike Squad TikTok trend with her red roses, leaving fans to wonder who the flowers came from.

Natasha Thahane joins TikTok trend

Our girl Natasha Thahane is as trendy as can be and recently jumped into a new TikTok fad.

The actress is part of the Sike Squad, led by TikTok user, Siso Skhemzitt, who tricks her viewers into thinking her life is going a certain way before dropping a bombshell on them - sike!

Taking to her Instagram page, the Blood and Water actress commemorated Valentine's Day with a bouquet of red roses.

Natasha used a line from one of Siso's viral videos, alluding to having bought the flowers herself; she even tagged the florist:

"Moon boots light at night."

Mzansi reacts to Natasha's video

The Sike Squad understood the assignment and flooded Natasha's comments:

South African singer Langa Mavuso cheered:

"SIKE SQUAD!"

i_am_sgcie quoted the original video:

"At night, I see beautiful owls with different colours."

yandisa_z said:

"Your life is hyperbolic, sana."

sinathiyolanda wrote:

"Not our Sike Queen!"

Meanwhile, some netizens didn't understand the reference and thought the flowers were from Natasha's controversial baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch:

Just_Lem_ claimed:

"You can tell those flowers were bought with the signing fee, Lorch hasn’t received any salaries yet!"

Lunga_21 praised Lorch:

"Lorch is not only good on the pitch, but good to his girl too. Love it!"

AnthonyM39793 said:

"She doesn't look happy."

Nkosana45815420 wrote:

"They're chowing the Orlando Pirates salary so they can start afresh with the Sundowns money."

Natasha Thahane rocks Mamelodi Sundowns colors

In more Natasha Thahane updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress rocking Mamelodi Sundowns' colours.

This after her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, made a move from Orlando Pirates to Sundowns, and it seems his lady moved along with him.

