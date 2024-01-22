One child who just started the reception grade (Grade R) has complained about not knowing English

The frustrated kid told her parents about her experience, saying she didn't have a clue about the language

The online community reacted to the girl's experience, with many giving her hope that by March, she would be fluent

A grade R kid expressed how she was confused when her teacher spoke English. Images: @njabseypam/ TikTok ( left and right), @Nimito ( middle)

Schools opened last week, and parents have been dealing with kids not wanting to go to school, returning like they went to a jungle, and others trying to escape the school premises.

@njabseypam posted a video of her niece, who just started Grade R, complaining about English. In the video, the young one says she has no clue about the language.

She tells her family about her experience at school. She said her teacher started speaking English and asked the class to repeat after her. When asked what the teacher was saying, she said she didn't remember.

See the girl telling her family about her experience

TikTokkers share words of kindess

The video got over 19k likes, with many online users laughing and giving her hope.

@Namkoneni wrote:

"Ncooo she's so cute. Uzosheshe asazi isilungu asihluphi, kuhle ngoba uyalazi lakhe ilimu" ( She will quickly learn fast, at least she knows her language)

@sihle dlamini commented:

"NgaMarch utawube askhipha ngemakhala leslungu" (By March she would be fluent in English)

@Lungy shared:

"Anga stress nathi safunda saze safika ku matric singasazi isingisi." ( Tell her that we also made it to Grade 12 although we didn't know English)

@Lebo_Xaba said:

"Shame man. Put on Ms Rachel for her. They learn fast."

@mandisa wrote:

"Not my son ethi umiss uthi 'petu petu 'meaning thank you thank you"

@lentsah commented:

"It’s better than not knowing her home Langauge shem."

@Yandisa Saint-Zulu shared:

"Check her in 3 months she’ll be fluent….kids learn fast."

@Miss Xulu/Zulu said:

"Stress on 100"

